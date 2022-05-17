ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Size, Share, Company Covered, Segments, Analysis and Forecast Research Report by 2027

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest market research by VynZ Research, the global diagnostic imaging market is proposed to outstretch from USD 25.6 billion in 2020 to USD 36.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027. Get a free sample copy of this report at https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/diagnostic-imaging-market/request-sample. Diagnostic Imaging...

www.thedallasnews.net

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE

