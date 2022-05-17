ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Global Filling Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $23,499.4 Mn | End-user Industry (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Chemical and Others)

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Filling Equipment Market by Sales Type, Process Type, Product Type and End-user Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global filling equipment market size accounted for $17.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $23.5 billion by 2027,...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Airborne ISR Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Unmanned Airborne ISR Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne ISR market size is set to grow by USD 6.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The robust demand for next-generation aircraft will facilitate the airborne ISR market growth in North America over the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End User#Market Segments#Chemical#Allied Market Research#Cagr#Lamea#Fmcg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Nature.com

Low-value wood for sustainable high-performance structural materials

Wood is a renewable and eco-friendly resource with great promise to advance sustainability in various industries, particularly those associated with construction and building materials. To maximize wood uses, here we show a processing route that transforms low-value wood (residual, damaged, decayed, disposed or fractured) into lightweight and strong structural materials. The process involves delignification, combined with partial dissolution and regeneration, to expose cellulose fibrils originally present in the cell walls. The latter form strong hydrogen bonding networks at interphases, leading to a 'healed' wood with a mechanical strength that exceeds that of typical metals and commercial laminated wood. Moreover, recyclability as well as excellent resistance against organic solvents are demonstrated, providing a promising valorization and sustainability pathway for low-value wood.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Distribution of Al, Fe, Si, and DOC between size fractions mobilised from topsoil horizons with progressing degree of podzolisation

Aluminium, Fe, Si, and dissolved organic C (DOC) accumulate in the subsoil of Podzols after mobilisation in the topsoil. We conducted laboratory experiments with topsoil horizons with progressing degree of podzolisation by irrigation with artificial rainwater at varying intensity and permanence. We monitored the concentrations and distribution of mobilised Al, Fe, Si, and DOC between size fractions (<"‰1000 Dalton, 1Â kDa"“"‰<"‰0.45Â Âµm, and"‰>"‰0.45Â Âµm). Total eluate concentrations were increased at the onset of the experiments and after the first irrigation interruption, indicating non-equilibrium release. There was no statistical effect of the degree of podzolisation on element concentrations. Release of Al, Fe, and DOC was mostly dominant in the fraction 1Â kDa"“"‰<"‰0.45Â Âµm, indicating metals complexed by larger organic molecules and colloids. Silicon released was dominantly monomeric silicic acid"‰<"‰1Â kDa. Particularly with the least podzolised soils, Al and Si concentrations"‰<"‰1Â kDa might have been controlled by short-range ordered aluminosilicates, while their transport in colloidal form was unlikely. Our study pointed to both quantitative and qualitative seasonality of element release during podzolisation, to decoupling of Al and Si release regarding size, and to different minerals that control element release as a function of the degree of podzolisation.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Graphene-wrapped zeolite membranes for fast hydrogen separation

The effects of global warming are becoming more serious, and there is a strong demand for technological advances to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Hydrogen is an ideal clean energy which produces water when burned. To promote the use of hydrogen energy, it is essential to develop safe, energy-saving technologies for hydrogen production and storage. Currently, hydrogen is made from natural gas, so it is not appropriate for decarbonization. Using a lot of energy to separate hydrogen would not make it qualify as clean energy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Thermo-electrochemical redox flow cycle for continuous conversion of low-grade waste heat to power

Here we assess the route to convert low grade waste heat (<"‰100Â Â°C) into electricity by leveraging the temperature dependency of redox potentials, similar to the Seebeck effect in semiconductor physics. We use fluid-based redox-active species, which can be easily heated and cooled using heat exchangers. By using a first principles approach, we designed a redox flow battery system with Fe(CN)63âˆ’/Fe(CN)64âˆ’ and Iâˆ’/I3âˆ’ chemistry. We evaluate the continuous operation with one flow cell at high temperature and one at low temperature. We show that the most sensitive parameter, the temperature coefficient of the redox reaction, can be controlled via the redox chemistry, the reaction quotient and solvent additives, and we present the highest temperature coefficient for this RFB chemistry. A power density of 0.6Â W/m2 and stable operation for 2Â h are achieved experimentally. We predict high (close to Carnot) heat-to-power efficiencies if challenges in the heat recuperation and Ohmic resistance are overcome, and the temperature coefficient is further increased.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Effects of drying methods and solvent extraction on quantification of major bioactive compounds in pomegranate peel waste using HPLC

Bioactive compound characterization is an essential step for utilizing pomegranate peel waste as food and nutraceuticals ingredients. In the present investigation, the effects of different drying methods (freeze, tray-oven, and sun) and extraction solvents such as methanol, ethanol, water, acetone, and hexane were investigated on the extraction and recovery of major bioactive compounds (ellagic acid, gallic acid, quercetin, and punicalagin) of pomegranate peel for two pomegranate varieties (i.e., Bhagwa and Ganesh) using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). The results indicated that the freeze dried pomegranate peel powder of both pomegranate varities potential to extraction higher amount of bioactive compounds with methanol as extraction solvent as compared to other drying methods and solvents. Freeze-dried peel powder of Bhagwa pomegranate showed a higher amount of gallic acid (32.2Â mg/g), ellagic acid (13.6Â mg/g), punicalagin (15.2Â mg/g), and quercetin (2.5Â mg/g) with methanol solvent as compared to the other extract of Bhagwa and Ganesh varieties. The basis on the results of the current study, it can be concluded that the freeze-drying method of drying pomegranate peel powder and methanol as an extraction solvent are effective to recover higher amountsÂ of bioactive compounds that can be utilizedÂ in food and pharmaceutical sectors at commercial scale.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Opportunities and challenges for the use of common controls in sequencing studies

Genome-wide association studies using large-scale genome and exome sequencing data have become increasingly valuable in identifying associations between genetic variants and disease, transforming basic research and translational medicine. However, this progress has not been equally shared across all people and conditions, in part due to limited resources. Leveraging publicly available sequencing data as external common controls, rather than sequencing new controls for every study, can better allocate resources by augmenting control sample sizes or providing controls where none existed. However, common control studies must be carefully planned and executed as even small differences in sample ascertainment and processing can result in substantial bias. Here, we discuss challenges and opportunities for the robust use of common controls in high-throughput sequencing studies, including study design, quality control and statistical approaches. Thoughtful generation and use of large and valuable genetic sequencing data sets will enable investigation of a broader and more representative set of conditions, environments and genetic ancestries than otherwise possible.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrating charge mobility, stability and stretchability within conjugated polymer films for stretchable multifunctional sensors

Conjugated polymers (CPs) are promising semiconductors for intrinsically stretchable electronic devices. Ideally, such CPs should exhibit high charge mobility, excellent stability, and high stretchability. However, converging all these desirable properties in CPs has not been achieved via molecular design and/or device engineering. This work details the design, synthesis and characterization of a random polythiophene (RP-T50) containing ~50"‰mol% of thiophene units with a thermocleavable tertiary ester side chain and ~50"‰mol% of unsubstituted thiophene units, which, upon thermocleavage of alkyl chains, shows significant improvement of charge mobility and stability. Thermal annealing a RP-T50 film coated on a stretchable polydimethylsiloxane substrate spontaneously generates wrinkling in the polymer film, which effectively enhances the stretchability of the polymer film. The wrinkled RP-T50-based stretchable sensors can effectively detect humidity, ethanol, temperature and light even under 50% uniaxial and 30% biaxial strains. Our discoveries offer new design rationale of strategically applying CPs to intrinsically stretchable electronic systems.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Simultaneous determination of gross alpha/beta activities in water by liquid scintillation counting and its applications in the environmental monitoring

Based on the standards of ISO11704-2018 and ASTM D7283-17, a method for simultaneous determination of gross alpha and gross beta activity concentrations in water by liquid scintillation counting (LSC) was established, which can be applied to various types of water samples in routine monitoring, such as drinking water, groundwater, geothermal water, seawater, and radioactive wastewater. The sample's pH value and concentrated volume must be controlled to avoid quenching as much as possible. The validation tests show that the deviations of gross alpha and gross beta activities can satisfy quality control requirements in a wide range of activity ratios from 1:102 to 67:1. For the actual samples, the measurement results of the LSC method are in good agreement with those of the thick source method, in which the relative deviations of gross alpha and gross beta are both less than 15% for these two methods. Moreover, the LSC method performs better in detection limit and has a simpler pretreatment process than the thick source method.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simultaneous electrochemical determination of morphine and methadone by using CMK-5 mesoporous carbon and multivariate calibration

For the first time, a sensitive electrochemical sensor using a glassy carbon electrode modified with CMK-5 Ordered mesoporous carbon was fabricated for simultaneous analysis of morphine and methadone. Modern electrochemical FFT-SWV techniques and partial least-squares as a multivariable analysis were used in this method. CMK-5 nanostructures were characterized by field emission scanning electron microscopy, transmission electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction analysis, and Raman spectroscopy. Variables such as accumulation time and pH for the proposed sensor were optimized before quantitative analysis. To train the proposed sensor, standard mixtures of morphine (MOR), and methadone (MET) were prepared in the established linear ranges of the analyzes. The results obtained from training samples were used for PLS modeling. The efficiency of the model was determined using test and real matrix samples. The root mean square error of prediction and the squared correlation coefficients (R2p) for MET and MOR were estimated to be 0.00772 and 0.00892 and 0.948 to 0.990, respectively. The recoveries in urine samples were reported to be 97.0 and 105.6% for both MOR and MET, respectively.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cytogenetic testing by fluorescence in situ hybridization is improved by plasma cell sorting in multiple myeloma

Accurate detection of cytogenetic abnormalities has become more important for improving risk-adapted treatment strategies in multiple myeloma (MM). However, precise cytogenetic testing by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) is challenged by the dilution effect of bone marrow specimens and poor growth of plasma cells ex vivo. It has been suggested that FISH should be performed in combination with plasma cell enrichment strategies. We examined cytogenetic abnormalities in newly diagnosed MM and compared the efficacy of three different enrichment modalities for FISH: direct FISH (n"‰="‰137), fluorescence immunophenotyping and interphase cytogenetics as a tool for the investigation of neoplasms (FICTION) technique (n"‰="‰224), and a plasma cell sorting FISH with fluorescence-activated cell sorter (FACS) (n"‰="‰132). FISH disclosed cytogenetic abnormalities in 38.0% of samples by direct FISH, 56.3% by FICTION, and 95.5% by FACS-FISH, and the percentage of cells with abnormal signals detected by FISH was significantly higher by FACS-FISH than direct FISH or FICTION. Our results suggest that the efficacy of FISH is dependent on the plasma cell enrichment modalities and reveal that plasma cell sorting FISH with FACS enables better detection of cytogenetic abnormalities in diagnostic MM samples.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy