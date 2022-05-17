Global Filling Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $23,499.4 Mn | End-user Industry (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Chemical and Others)

Aluminium, Fe, Si, and dissolved organic C (DOC) accumulate in the subsoil of Podzols after mobilisation in the topsoil. We conducted laboratory experiments with topsoil horizons with progressing degree of podzolisation by irrigation with artificial rainwater at varying intensity and permanence. We monitored the concentrations and distribution of mobilised Al, Fe, Si, and DOC between size fractions (<"‰1000 Dalton, 1Â kDa"“"‰<"‰0.45Â Âµm, and"‰>"‰0.45Â Âµm). Total eluate concentrations were increased at the onset of the experiments and after the first irrigation interruption, indicating non-equilibrium release. There was no statistical effect of the degree of podzolisation on element concentrations. Release of Al, Fe, and DOC was mostly dominant in the fraction 1Â kDa"“"‰<"‰0.45Â Âµm, indicating metals complexed by larger organic molecules and colloids. Silicon released was dominantly monomeric silicic acid"‰<"‰1Â kDa. Particularly with the least podzolised soils, Al and Si concentrations"‰<"‰1Â kDa might have been controlled by short-range ordered aluminosilicates, while their transport in colloidal form was unlikely. Our study pointed to both quantitative and qualitative seasonality of element release during podzolisation, to decoupling of Al and Si release regarding size, and to different minerals that control element release as a function of the degree of podzolisation.

