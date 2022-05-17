ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light studio teases its new fantasy RPG from ex-Witcher developers

By Michael McWhertor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light developer Techland offered a sneak peek at its next project, “a new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world,” in an update on Tuesday as the Polish studio tries to scale up development for its untitled fantasy role-playing game. The studio also offered a glimpse at who’s developing...

