The Plano Police Department held its annual Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony in Plano City Hall on Thursday morning. The event was hosted for the purpose of honoring the memory of peace officers in Texas who died in 2021. In addition to 12 Texas officers who died in the line of duty, the ceremony also paid respect to officers who died from complications of COVID-19, including Plano Police Lieutenant Earnest Oldham, who died at 57 in September 2021.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO