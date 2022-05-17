Major time again as PGA Championship goes to Southern Hills

1 of 3

PGA OF AMERICA

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Course: Southern Hills CC. Yardage: 7,556. Par: 70.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ESPN+), 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

Prize money: TBA ($12 million in 2021). Winner’s share: TBA ($2.16 million in 2021).

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson.

Last PGA champion at Southern Hills: Tiger Woods in 2007.

Last year: Mickelson won at Kiawah Island by two shots over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. At age 50, he became the oldest winner in major championship history.

Notes: Phil Mickelson withdrew, extending his hiatus from golf stemming from his disparaging comments involving the Saudi-funded rival league. In the last 75 years, Tiger Woods (2008) and Ben Hogan (1949) are the only other PGA champions who did not defend. ... Jordan Spieth goes after the final leg of the career Grand Slam. He got the third leg in 2017 in the British Open at Royal Birkdale. ... This is the fifth time Southern Hills has hosted the PGA Championship, the most of any course. It’s the seventh PGA in Oklahoma. ... Woods won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007 by two shots over Woody Austin. ... The course went through a restoration project by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner. Among other things, the edges of the greens now funnel shots down shaved slopes. ... Vijay Singh is playing for the seventh time at Southern Hills, including the two previous PGAs, two Tour Championships, a U.S. Open and the Senior PGA. ... Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay are among nine players in the field who played Southern Hills in the 2009 U.S. Amateur.

Next year: Oak Hill CC.

Online: https://www.pgachampionship.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

ADVENTHEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kansas City, Missouri.

Course: Blue Hills CC. Yardage: 7,364. Par: 72.

Television: None.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.

Previous winner: New tournament.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last week: Anders Albertson won the Visit Knoxville Open.

Next week: NV5 Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: K.H. Lee won the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Next week: Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Minjee Lee won the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Next week: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Sam Horsfield won the Soudal Open.

Next week: KLM Open.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Stricker won the Regions Tradition.

Next week: Senior PGA Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Florida. Defending champion: Allison Emrey. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Challenge de España, Iberostar Real GC, Cadiz, Spain. Previous winner: Santiago Tarrio. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France. Defending champion: Pia Babnik. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: FBC Zim Open, Royal Harare GC, Harare, Zimbabwe. Previous winner: Bryce Easton (2018). Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Bridgestone Ladies Open, Sodegaura CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Mone Inami. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Doosan Match Play Championship, Ladena GC, Gangwon, South Korea. Defending champion: Min Ji Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

___