Tulsa County, OK

Major time again as PGA Championship goes to Southern Hills

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
1 of 3

PGA OF AMERICA

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Course: Southern Hills CC. Yardage: 7,556. Par: 70.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ESPN+), 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

Prize money: TBA ($12 million in 2021). Winner’s share: TBA ($2.16 million in 2021).

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson.

Last PGA champion at Southern Hills: Tiger Woods in 2007.

Last year: Mickelson won at Kiawah Island by two shots over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. At age 50, he became the oldest winner in major championship history.

Notes: Phil Mickelson withdrew, extending his hiatus from golf stemming from his disparaging comments involving the Saudi-funded rival league. In the last 75 years, Tiger Woods (2008) and Ben Hogan (1949) are the only other PGA champions who did not defend. ... Jordan Spieth goes after the final leg of the career Grand Slam. He got the third leg in 2017 in the British Open at Royal Birkdale. ... This is the fifth time Southern Hills has hosted the PGA Championship, the most of any course. It’s the seventh PGA in Oklahoma. ... Woods won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007 by two shots over Woody Austin. ... The course went through a restoration project by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner. Among other things, the edges of the greens now funnel shots down shaved slopes. ... Vijay Singh is playing for the seventh time at Southern Hills, including the two previous PGAs, two Tour Championships, a U.S. Open and the Senior PGA. ... Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay are among nine players in the field who played Southern Hills in the 2009 U.S. Amateur.

Next year: Oak Hill CC.

Online: https://www.pgachampionship.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

ADVENTHEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kansas City, Missouri.

Course: Blue Hills CC. Yardage: 7,364. Par: 72.

Television: None.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.

Previous winner: New tournament.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last week: Anders Albertson won the Visit Knoxville Open.

Next week: NV5 Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: K.H. Lee won the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Next week: Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Minjee Lee won the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Next week: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Sam Horsfield won the Soudal Open.

Next week: KLM Open.

DP World Tour points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Stricker won the Regions Tradition.

Next week: Senior PGA Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Florida. Defending champion: Allison Emrey. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Challenge de España, Iberostar Real GC, Cadiz, Spain. Previous winner: Santiago Tarrio. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France. Defending champion: Pia Babnik. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: FBC Zim Open, Royal Harare GC, Harare, Zimbabwe. Previous winner: Bryce Easton (2018). Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Bridgestone Ladies Open, Sodegaura CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Mone Inami. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Doosan Match Play Championship, Ladena GC, Gangwon, South Korea. Defending champion: Min Ji Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

___

CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 2

Round 2 of the 2022 PGA Championship is officially underway, and the drama -- much like the temperature at Southern Hills -- is beginning to heat up as some of the sport's brightest and best battle it out at the top of the leaderboard. Justin Thomas was at the front of the movers and shakers Friday in Round 2 as he posted a 3-under 67 -- tied for the lowest to par in the morning wave -- to grab the clubhouse lead from 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy. Thomas played his final 13 holes bogey-free at 2 under as part of his move that now has him at 6 under and solo leader.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Five Things We Learned Friday At The PGA Championship

The hatchet man came a-calling on Friday evening in Tulsa. He set the cut at four over par, the equivalent of 144 strokes over two days at venerable Southern Hills. That meant that 70 golfers would remain for the weekend, each with a chance at hoisting the cherished (and heavy) Wannamaker trophy on Sunday evening. 77 golfers, including all 20 PGA professionals, would bid farewell to Perry Maxwell’s dust-bowl diamond, grateful for the time they spent in pursuit of the greatest reward the PGA of America has on offer. Santa Claus, aka the 1991 PGA Championship winner, will not be around for the weekend. Before we plunge into the hot-tub time machine of things we learned on Friday, let’s salute Long John Daly, one last time in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

John Daly delivers another ride in PGA’s 1st round

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Always colorful, never boring. Shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
TULSA, OK
Sports
golfmagic.com

Devastating triple bogeys cost Rory McIlroy at US PGA as Pereira leads

Rory McIlroy’s wait for the elusive fifth major may have to continue a little while longer after a devastating front nine at Southern Hills on Saturday damaged his PGA Championship prospects. McIlroy, 33, began the day at 4-under par. And with Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson as the only...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mito Pereira leads by 3 shots at the 2022 PGA Championship, where the top 4 have yet to win on the PGA Tour let alone a major

TULSA, Okla. – Mito Pereira is 18 holes away from making his first PGA Tour title a major one. The 27-year-old Chilean rolled in a 27-foot birdie putt at 18 to shoot 1-under 69 at Southern Hills and take a 3-stroke lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris heading into the final round of the 104th PGA Championship.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Swimmer Ariarne Titmus sets 400-meter freestyle world record

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus has broken the women’s 400-meter freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships. Titmus finished in 3 minutes, 56.40 seconds in Sunday night’s final at the South Australian Aquatic Centre to improve on Katie Ledecky’s previous mark of 3:56.46 that the American set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

