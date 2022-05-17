ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestle flies baby formula supplies to U.S. from Europe

By Richa Naidu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestle SA is flying baby formula supplies to the United States from the Netherlands and Switzerland to alleviate the shortage in U.S. supermarkets, the company said on Tuesday. Nestle is moving Gerber baby food formula to the United States...

