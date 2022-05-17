ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey share their trick for approaching stars

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played coworkers and frenemies on...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Angela Kinsey
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
#The Office
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Wed In Front Of Family & Friends In Italy: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally gave themselves a proper wedding after two previous marriage ceremonies! The adorable couple walked down the aisle together in front of family and friends in the picturesque Italian village of Portofino on Sunday, May 22. The Poosh founder stunned in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring an endless white lace veil, while the Blink-182 drummer looked quite dapper in a classic black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bethenny Frankel on reframing her failures and the ‘un-pretty truth’ she’s learned

When getting on the phone with Bethenny Frankel for this interview, I was more nervous than usual, maybe because I’ve seen her devour her fellow "Real Housewives" when they ask her a question she doesn’t like, or the aspiring entrepreneurs who pitch her on “Shark Tank” when they’re unprepared. Both things may have come out during our chat, so I started our conversation with a commonality, telling her one of my mentors recently profiled her for a cover story and he absolutely loved her.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s relationship, in their own words

Real estate agent and HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) is starting a new chapter in her life, and career, through her marriage to realtor Josh Hall. Josh and Christina got married in April 2022, about a year-and-a-half after Christina announced her divorce from British TV host Ant Anstead in September 2020.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Viola Davis says a former director called her by his maid’s name

Viola Davis has an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe (among many other honors). She's a veteran of both film and TV and has been working steadily since the mid-1990s. But that doesn't mean she's immune from the issues many Black actors face in Hollywood. For example, as Davis,...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Tom Cruise hits ‘Top Gun’ red carpet with William and Kate

Actor Tom Cruise hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of his new movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” flanked by Prince William and Kate Middleton. He also weighs in on the decision to release the movie only in theaters rather than having a streaming option. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.May 20, 2022.
CELEBRITIES

