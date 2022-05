COVINGTON — An exciting announcement was made at the Covington Village Council meeting on Monday night. The village will receive support from Roy J. Weikert Trust in the form of $100,000 over 10 years to benefit Schoolhouse Park. Due to this support, the village will be able to construct an amphitheater in Schoolhouse Park, which will be named “The Roy J. Weikert Amphitheater.”

