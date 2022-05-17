ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix announces roast of Tom Brady

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is ready to roast Tom Brady. Variety has learned exclusively that the iconic NFL quarterback is set to be the first subject of what will be a planned series of new Netflix comedy specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time” or “GROAT.”. “To quote my...

