Selma Blair opens up about difficult relationship with her mother

“ER” actress Jossara Jinaro has died at the age of 48 after battling cancer.
“With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family,” her husband Matt Bogado wrote in a Facebook post alongside a sweet photo of the couple and their two children.
“Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend,” he continued. “She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.
“She is now resting...
