Selma Blair opens up about difficult relationship with her mother

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelma Blair opens up to TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie about why...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Page Six

Selma Blair details how her late dad’s girlfriend allegedly attempted to derail her career

Selma Blair claims her late father’s girlfriend attempted to derail her career with nasty letters claiming she was a drug addict. The actress reveals in her memoir “Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up” that she first went into rehab at age 22. While there, she was prescribed a drug called Trexan — ostensibly to curb a desire to drink — but it came with terrible side effects, leaving her “rageful” and “agitated.” One day during a panic attack, she accosted a nurse. “The doctors discontinued the Trexan. Poof, I was normal,” she writes. “My rage vanished. What I didn’t know at...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Selma Blair
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Celebrities
Page Six

‘ER’ actress Jossara Jinaro dies of cancer at 48

“ER” actress Jossara Jinaro has died at the age of 48 after battling cancer. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family,” her husband Matt Bogado wrote in a Facebook post alongside a sweet photo of the couple and their two children. “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend,” he continued. “She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. “She is now resting...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Rocks ‘Top Gun’ Shirt Rare Outing In London: Photo

Isabella Kidman Cruise is repping her dad! The 29-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman strutted her stuff on Tuesday in London while rocking a Top Gun t-shirt, aka the 1986 action-packed flick that starred her dad. She paired the look with an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. The young artist also rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, or perhaps the coolest pilot around (the one who’s making a comeback in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick!)
CELEBRITIES

