ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Remembering Bob Saget Through His Best Quotes on Fatherhood

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Bob Saget’s birthday today and we’re celebrating the life of television’s most beloved dad. The comedian brought so much laughter and joy into our homes with his role as Danny Tanner in the forever iconic...

www.sheknows.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo posts tribute on his birthday

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on what would have been his 66th birthday. Saget’s former “Full House” costars posted their own sweet tributes to the actor praising him for his love and friendship.May 18, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Candace Cameron Remembers Late TV Dad Bob Saget In Heartfelt Post

After Full House star Bob Saget passed away in January 2022 from head trauma caused by a fall in his Florida hotel room, Candace Cameron, his TV daughter on Full House, expressed how she was trying to deal with the reality that her “Hollywood dad” was no more. “There are good days and there are really hard days, and I’m doing okay. I think we all are, but each day it feels a little better,” she told People.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Television#Full House
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Bryton James Shares Then-and-Now Photos With Greg Rikaart That Were — Can This Be Right?!? — 18 Years and One Month in the Making

These pics were just sheer perfection. Sometimes, it feels like no matter how hard we try, things just don’t go right. But every now and then we hit a moment when it seems that the stars align and everything is just perfect. That’s what happened here — though by stars, of course, we mean The Young and the Restless actors Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T.), Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and Bryton James (Devon).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy