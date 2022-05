Remember the song a few years back? “How low can you go? Cause I wanna know. How low can you go?”. Well apparently, as a state and a nation, we still have lower to go. The Wall Street Journal summed it up well this week by saying: “It is becoming difficult to identify any corner of American life that has not become unhinged from what once were considered normal restraints on behavior, personal or political.” And it’s not just the Republicans or just the Democrats. Across the political spectrum, personal attacks, violence, and incendiary rhetoric have become the norm.

