Eyelid twitching occurs as an involuntary muscle spasm in your eyelid muscle. It can affect the lower or upper eyelid or both eyelids at the same time. Most cases of eyelid twitching are no more than a nuisance. The condition usually resolves itself over time. Treatment involves lifestyle changes to reduce stress and fatigue, as well as avoiding substances like caffeine and alcohol, that can worsen the condition.

