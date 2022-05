The semicolon has become a symbol of mental health awareness. (Photo by Timothy L Brock on Unsplash) May is Mental Health Awareness month in the U.S., and our state is certainly aware of the needs surrounding this public health issue now more than ever. As Nevada emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and our political, business, and community leaders launch efforts to strengthen our economy and train Nevadans for new jobs to secure a better future for themselves and their families, our state’s recovery will not be complete until our neighbors, co-workers, friends, and children recover fully from the pandemic’s mental health effects.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO