Maryland State

Political Notes: Brown Poll Shows Big Lead, New Spots for Schulz and Baron, and More

By Josh Kurtz
newsfromthestates.com
 2 days ago

Retired Judge Katie Curran O'Malley (D) and Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D) are running for attorney general in 2022. Photos from campaign, Getty Images. U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown has a solid lead in the Democratic primary for state attorney general — at least according to a recent poll conducted for...

www.newsfromthestates.com

newsfromthestates.com

Md. Matters to Co-sponsor Candidate Forums for AG, Comptroller

Maryland Matters is co-sponsoring three online candidate forums later this month: two for attorney general and one for state comptroller. The League of Women Voters is the lead sponsor for the events, and Maryland Matters, Maryland Reporter, Maryland Nonprofits, Maryland Latinos Unidos and the University of Baltimore’s Schaefer Center for Public Policy are the co-sponsors.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State Rep. Carrie DelRosso wins GOP Lt. Gov. race

Allegheny County state Rep. Carrie DelRosso has won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press called the race early Wednesday morning. Unofficial tallies showed DelRosso capturing 27.22 percent of the vote in the crowded GOP primary field. DelRosso defeated eight challengers, including...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
newsfromthestates.com

Montana SupCo reinstates election restrictions ahead of June primary

The Great Seal of the State of Montana in the Supreme Court (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday voted to stay a lower court order blocking implementation of a series of GOP-backed voting restrictions, ensuring that provisions of two bills passed in 2021 will be in effect for the June 7 primary despite an ongoing legal challenge.
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

GOP senator introduces bills to loosen gun restrictions in New Jersey

Sen. Ed Durr said he introduced the pro-gun bills because because constituents and gun advocates pushed for them. (Amanda Brown for New Jersey Monitor) A freshman state senator inspired to run for public office after he was denied a concealed carry permit has introduced a bevy of bills that would expand gun rights in New Jersey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsfromthestates.com

Petersburg tightens curfew for minors and more Va. headlines

• An investigation is underway after a police officer allegedly left a minor at the door of a state-run mental health facility in Staunton without waiting for an employee. “Just told the child to stay, like you would do with a dog,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath. “It’s unacceptable.”—WRIC.
PETERSBURG, VA
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: It’s time to fight back against white supremacist organizing in Maine

The Great Replacement is not a new idea and for many years it mainly traveled around fringe white nationalist circles. However, as America becomes more diverse, many white Americans increasingly feel uneasy with these shifting demographics. White supremacist media personalities and organizers stoke fear that this trend will result in white people being treated as second class citizens in the same way we have historically treated racial minorities. As the Republican Party turns away minority voters by stoking racial fear and resentment against them, it has doubled down on efforts to disenfranchise Black voters and prevent immigration in order to maintain power. In short, conservatives have rejected multi-racial democracy and will do anything they can to stop it, even if it provokes extrajudicial violence, as we saw on January 6, 2020.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Critchfield holds large lead in Republican state superintendent’s primary race

Idaho Superintendent of Education candidate Debbie Critchfield poses for a photo during the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 17, 2022. Republican challenger Debbie Critchfield maintained a sizable lead in the Republican primary election for...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

19 Idaho Republican incumbent legislators were trailing or lost primary races

Major changes are coming to the Idaho Legislature in 2023 as 19 incumbent Republican legislators either lost the primary election race Tuesday or were losing with about 80% precincts reporting. The 2022 elections are among the consequential elections in years in Idaho. All 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Attorney General Eric Schmitt preparing new round of school mask lawsuits

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, shown in April 2021 speaking Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, is considering a new round of lawsuits over school mask mandates. (photo courtesy of the Attorney General's office) Attorney General Eric Schmitt is preparing for a new round of lawsuits challenging school mask rules if...
COLUMBIA, MO
newsfromthestates.com

Time to turn the corner on Nevada’s mental health crisis

The semicolon has become a symbol of mental health awareness. (Photo by Timothy L Brock on Unsplash) May is Mental Health Awareness month in the U.S., and our state is certainly aware of the needs surrounding this public health issue now more than ever. As Nevada emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and our political, business, and community leaders launch efforts to strengthen our economy and train Nevadans for new jobs to secure a better future for themselves and their families, our state’s recovery will not be complete until our neighbors, co-workers, friends, and children recover fully from the pandemic’s mental health effects.
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Cerro Grande fire victims were ‘fully compensated’ decades ago. NM gov seeks the same in 2022.

Cerro Grande Fire aftermath and reforestation near Los Alamos, N.M. (Photo by Jann Huizenga / Getty Images) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others are calling for additional funding to compensate those who lost their homes or livelihoods due to the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire, preferably an aid package that resembles the one the federal government provided in the aftermath of the Cerro Grande fire 22 years ago.
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Ryan Patraw process ballots at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. Each ballot goes through several steps before it is scanned to have the vote tabulated. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

House bill would make voters choose safety measures in schools

A bill that may be up for a vote soon in the Ohio House would put the decision of whether or not to have a school resource officer up to the voters in each school district. House Bill 501 seeks to change Ohio law that the sponsors of the bill say doesn’t define “school safety and security,” though it does include mental health services, safety training and safety personnel.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Dems back progressive reforms in platform but protesters say party fell short on tribal rights

Maine Democrats finalized their party platform at a convention over the weekend in Bangor, including some progressive policy principles such as the right to health care, housing, food and reproductive freedom but also drawing the ire of youth advocates who pointed out the party’s failure to pass a bill recognizing the sovereignty of the Wabanaki tribes this past legislative session.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Most voters in Oregon will not be heard in primary, but their votes will resonate in November

Campaigns in the general election overlook "unaffiliated" voters at their political peril. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The fate of the Democratic and Republican candidates who prevail in Oregon’s primary election for governor this week will rest not with their own parties’ voters, but with the growing number of Oregonians who have abandoned or declined to join their ranks.
OREGON STATE

