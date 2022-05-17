ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Brown v. Bd of Ed never really overturned Plessy | Michael Coard

By Michael Coard
newsfromthestates.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article15-year-old Elizabeth Eckford is followed by a sullen mob as she attends her first day at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, 4th September 1957. She had been prevented from entering the school by the Arkansas National Guard and President Dwight D Eisenhower was forced to send in...

www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Family Dollar closing Arkansas facility where rodents found

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family Dollar says it’s closing an Arkansas distribution facility that prompted a recall of numerous products after more than 1,000 rodents were found. The company said Wednesday it will close the West Memphis facility by the end of October. The closure will affect about 300 employees. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February announced it had found the rodent infestation following a consumer complaint. Family Dollar issued a temporary recall and closed stores in six states to pull products that had been been in the facility from their shelves.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Gubernatorial candidates Sanders, Jones lead parties in April fundraising

Candidates for Arkansas governor filed their latest fundraising reports to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office on Monday. According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, raised just over $600,000 in April. Randy Zook, president and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, donated $100 to Sanders’ campaign. The AR Realtors Political Action Committee donated $2,900 to Sanders.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Announces $165,000 Judgment Against a Little Rock Unlicensed Contractor

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a judgment against Little Rock resident, Howard Gene Hickman, an unlicensed contractor, and his entity HGH Development LLC, for unlawfully misrepresenting services and taking more than $20,000 in fees from consumers without completing any roofing or remodeling services. The judgment orders Hickman to pay $165,747 in restitution, civil penalties and legal fees for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA) and the Home Solicitation Sales Act (HSSA).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Louisiana State
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Black Pilots of America to host the return of 'Operation Skyhook' in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After a two-year absence, the Black Pilots of America will return to Pine Bluff, Arkansas with their Memorial Day Fly-In, "Operation Skyhook." Member chapters will fly in from across the United States to historic Grider Field at Pine Bluff Regional Airport for a weekend of fun, aviation comradery, and serious flying competition.
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Ferguson
Person
Homer Plessy
KATV

An elderly Rogers couple stopped by spike strip

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Rogers police prevented a dangerous situation from happening after an elderly couple entered Interstate 49 the wrong way. According to 40/29 News, the couple got confused and entered the road incorrectly by mistake, Arkansas State Police said. Washington County deputies said they spotted the vehicle...
ROGERS, AR
swark.today

Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualr.edu

Graduating Student Spotlight: Jack Ferguson

Jack Ferguson has graduated with a Bachelor of Art in applied communication from UA Little Rock. I chose a communications major because I am in the real estate industry which requires a lot of communication. Communication is incredibly important in any business, but I believe it is highly applicable to building and selling real estate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Supreme Court#New African American#The U S Supreme Court#Topeka Board Of Education#African
clevelandcountyherald.com

Arrest Made in Kingsland Tank Shooting

RISON – Timothy Sled, 38, of Kingsland, is facing two criminal felony charges after allegedly shooting a hole through the Kingsland water tank last week resulting in an ongoing leak that has lasted about a week. Chief Deputy Gary Young of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department said Sled was...
KINGSLAND, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
uams.edu

McMillan Recognized as State’s New Dentist of the Year

May 16, 2022 | At an awards luncheon in April, Ashley McMillan, D.D.S., experienced a welcome surprise —receiving the Cynthia Caceres Baker New Dentist of the Year Award from the Arkansas State Dental Association. She had been invited to and attended the lunch with the expectation of taking away...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy