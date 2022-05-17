ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

My confidence is high – Hearts striker Ellis Simms ready for Scottish Cup final

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3CZS_0fh24Gz100

Hearts striker Ellis Simms believes he is going into the Scottish Cup final in the perfect frame of mind after enjoying a strong finish to the season.

The 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength since moving to the Jambos on loan from Everton in January.

Three impressive strikes in his last six appearances – including the stunning semi-final goal against Hibernian – have helped ensure his belief levels are sky high ahead of Saturday’s Hampden showdown with Rangers.

“When I first came here, there was a spell where I was finding my feet, getting a feel for the league, settling in,” said Simms, who has netted seven in total for Hearts.

“But the staff and my team-mates have helped me settle quickly and the team is playing to my strengths.

“My confidence is high because I’ve scored a few goals now. It’s all about confidence but the last few months I feel like I’ve kicked on a level to show my true ability.

“The goal against Hibs was massive for me and it meant even more having my family and friends in the crowd. It was a great goal and it was a great experience.”

Simms would love to net another special Hampden goal this weekend.

“It would be a great feeling if I was to do it in the final, or even if someone else was to do it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it massively.

“When I came here I couldn’t have imagined I’d have this big ending to the season to look forward to. I came here to play as many games as possible and help the team score goals.

“Obviously we’ve done well in the cup but I never thought we would reach the final. We want to go all the way and win it.

“The Hearts fans are great so it will be great for them if we can win. It would be great for us as well because we’ve worked hard all season. We need to get the job done.”

Hearts had little to play for in their closing cinch Premiership fixtures and ended up losing their last three matches but Simms is confident they can bounce back to form when it matters at the weekend.

“We didn’t want to get complacent,” he said.

“In the last few league games we had cemented ourselves in third but we still wanted to be hungry and perform well to keep the momentum going towards the final.

“But I feel as though everyone is hungry and ready for this game. You’ve got to be ready, you’ve got to be on your A game.”

With his loan deal at Everton due to expire, Simms knows Saturday could be his last game in a Hearts shirt.

“I’m just focused on the final,” he said.

“After that I’ll have a few weeks break and then we’ll reassess the situation to see what’s best for my future. At the end of the day, it will be up to my parent club.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Borna Barisic sidelined as Rangers take on Hearts in Scottish Cup final

Rangers will be without Borna Barisic for Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts after the left-back went off injured in Wednesday night’s Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. Manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said everyone else came through the match in Seville unscathed, although Filip Helander (foot), striker...
ARLINGTON, TX
newschain

Rangers’ hopes of keeping Connor Goldson ‘small’ – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is braced for the possibility that Connor Goldson will play his last game for Rangers in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts. The 29-year-old centre-back has been a key man for the Ibrox club since joining from Brighton four years ago, but his contract expires this summer and he has so far declined all offers to sign a new deal.
ARLINGTON, TX
newschain

Rangers’ route to Hampden: How the Ibrox club reached the Scottish Cup final

Rangers faced lower-league opposition in the earlier rounds of the Scottish Cup before overcoming the odds to reach Saturday’s final against Hearts. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team have netted 12 goals and conceded only once in the tournament so far. Here is the story of Rangers’ road to Hampden....
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Cup#Scottish League Cup#Rangers#Everton#Sky High#Hibs
newschain

5 talking points ahead of Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Hearts

Rangers meet Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday. Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the Hampden showpiece. Much will depend on how Rangers react, both physically and mentally, to their midweek exertions in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt. Playing 120 minutes in searing Seville heat is sure to have taken a toll on the limbs of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s players. In addition, the sense of anguish at putting so much into the biggest game of their lives and coming away empty-handed is unlikely to have fully dissipated by kick-off. Hearts, who have had a full week’s rest, are entitled to feel they hold an immediate edge in terms of preparation.
ARLINGTON, TX
newschain

Accused boy tells court he just wanted to frighten Ava away

The teenager accused of the murder of 12-year-old Ava White has told a jury he was “scared” she would “jump” him. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Liverpool Crown Court “I promise, I didn’t mean to hit her” as he gave evidence over videolink on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Judge set to decide whether doctors can stop treating Archie Battersbee

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a 12-year-old boy who is at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering devastating brain damage. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard how specialists treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
newschain

‘Billy the Kid’ shot dead in failed revenge attack, court told

A street gangster nicknamed Billy the Kid died in a hail of bullets during a revenge ride-out which ended in “crushing defeat”, a court has heard. Billy McCullagh, 27, suffered two shots in the back and died in a street in north-west London in the early hours of July 16 2020, jurors heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tory MP urges Boris Johnson to stop plans for asylum processing centre

A Conservative MP has urged the Prime Minister to stop plans for an asylum processing centre in his constituency. Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said the asylum reception centre at Linton-on-Ouse will “devastate the community” with residents not feeling “safe to leave their homes alone”.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

US treasury and global banks unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia’s war

The US treasury together with several global development banks and other groups have unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan meant to address a worldwide food security crisis exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Outlined ahead of the G7 finance ministers’ meetings, the treasury announced on Wednesday that several global development...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Sturgeon: Brexit underlined ‘democratic deficit’ in UK

Brexit has underlined a “democratic deficit” in the UK, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as she met Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill in Edinburgh on Friday. As well as the elections held at the start of May, the two leaders discussed issues...
POLITICS
newschain

Nato chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland and Sweden apply to join alliance

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. The official applications, handed over by Finland and Sweden’s ambassadors to Nato, set a...
WORLD
newschain

Micheal Martin: No substitute for negotiated agreement over NI Protocol

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said there is “no substitute” for substantive negotiations between the UK Government and European Union to resolve difficulties with the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Taoiseach also said that an Assembly and Executive should be formed at Stormont while those negotiations continued and accused...
POLITICS
newschain

Ted Bundy obsessive jailed for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A musician obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy has been jailed for life after acting out his warped fantasies by brutally murdering a teenage girl, a court heard. Cody Ackland, 24, who was a guitarist with local indie band Rakuda, was leading a double life and had a secret morbid fascination with serial killers – particularly Bundy, who murdered at least 20 women in the 1970s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Veteran amputee completes 2,000km charity cycle across the UK

A veteran amputee has completed a 2,000km cycle ride, covering the length of the UK, to raise money for charity. Stuart Croxford, from Cornwall, had his right leg amputated in 2014 after he was injured in an explosion in Afghanistan. The former Captain of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment began...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy