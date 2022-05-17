Elizabeth Bradshaw; service May 18

Elizabeth “Betty” Quaine Williams Bradshaw, Cape Carteret, died Friday, May 13, 2022. ‘Where are you?’ Ultimately that was the question Betty asked when she was excitedly awaiting your arrival. "We don’t need to ask where Betty is - she went Home to be with her Lord and Savior last Friday May...
Alfred “Shugey” Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as an electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life, Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water. When Shugey left Harlowe, he moved to a 10-acre tract of land off Laurel Rd. where he loved to garden and became known for his hot peppers. There were many family reunions and gatherings held on his property, where memories were created to last a lifetime. Shugey will be remembered most of all for his love of dancing. He taught Roxeanne the famous Core Creek Shimmy, and Dorothy the Twist, which Dorothy was thankful for when asked to come up on stage with Chubby Checker to do the Twist. He even danced with Elvis Presly at a concert in Myrtle Beach. Shugey would often end the day with a slow dance with his wife.
Timothy Edward Penny, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Carteret House Assisted Living in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Timothy was born on August 22, 1943,...
Charles (Recon) David Lagle, 78, of Havelock, N.C., died May 13, 2022, after an extended illness. Recon was born in Anderson, Indiana on March 30th, 1944. He was a retired Marine who served three tours in Vietnam and many years in the National Guard. A memorial service will be held...
Alex William Lewis, 87, of Otway, Passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Pruitt Health Sea Level. The graveside service for Mr. Lewis will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday May 23, 2022, at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating. Alfred Hopkins, Beaufort. Alfred “Shugey”...
Onslow Bay Coastal Conservation Association recently hosted its eighth annual “Billy Burch Wide Open” Veterans Fishing Tournament. The event was headquartered at the Waterway Inn in Cedar Point, according to Joe Yager of Stella, CCA member. “The weather was great, the seas were fair, and the bite was...
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education, during its meeting May 9, recognized multiple students and one instructor who recently won in state-level competitions. The board first honored 10 county students, a record for the school system, selected for the 2022 Governor’s School. The highly competitive, four-week summer program for high school students integrates academic disciplines and the arts.
RALEIGH — State Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, said Thursday he’s not sure how the legislature will react to Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposal to add $20 million in reserve funds to the state’s 2022-23 budget for development of wind energy-related projects on Radio Island. The Republican-controlled General...
NEWSPORT — Facing an overflow audience in the Newport Town Board room Thursday evening, the Newport Board of Adjustments voted to deny a special-use permit for the establishment of a temporary residence for recovering addicts in the town’s Lakeview Drive neighborhood. The decision by the four members of the board came after five hours of public testimony that oftentimes bordered on commentary and not factual document as required in the special hearing.
MOREHEAD CITY — The VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, formerly located in Newport, has moved to a newly renovated and larger facility at 2900 Arendell St. While the doors of the new clinic opened in late February, the ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the facility, located in the old Goody’s Family Store next to Big Lots.
Work is underway on the Swansboro budget for 2022-23. In a meeting of the town’s board of commissioners and department heads on April 28, Paula Webb, town manager, and Sonia Johnson, finance director, provided a glimpse of the draft budget. Webb said the infusion of cash from the American...
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team did something Tuesday night it had never done before, advancing to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the first time ever. The No. 6 seed Patriots (19-6) shined offensively, defensively and on the mound to earn a 4-1 win...
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted Thursday night to approve for public hearing Tuesday, May 24 a proposed $1.57 million 2022-23 budget that calls for no fee increases and no increase in the property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value. The action on Town...
BEAUFORT — Carteret County Assistant Manager and Finance Officer Dee Minshew presented a recommended 2022-23 budget to county commissioners Monday night, totaling about $149,000,000 across all funds. The largest single chunk of that is about $31.8 million in the $114,730,000 general fund, for education, including the public school system...
Comments / 0