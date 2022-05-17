ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“No one tells me what to do”: Meeting notes reveal favored contractors, animosity toward others in Hurricane Matthew recovery

By Lisa Sorg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to a Policy Watch investigation published last week, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) denied that Rescue Construction Solutions (Rescue) received favorable treatment over other general contractors in bidding and scoring related to Hurricane Matthew disaster recovery work. Hundreds of households — equivalent to...

