Defense questions Ryan Duke about the day allegedly he helped Bo Dukes hide Tara Grinstead's body

The manager of Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas gave testimony Tuesday about an alleged altercation on the island between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, while a forensic psychologist testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 24 DAYS AGO