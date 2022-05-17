SUV containing human ashes stolen from north Salina hotel

A car from Salina that had broken down on Interstate 135 in far southern Saline County Sunday night and was later stolen from the side of the highway has been recovered. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that the sheriff's office was notified Wednesday afternoon that the car had been located in the 400 block of Falun Road.

