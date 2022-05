Blac Chyna doesn’t appear to be phased after losing her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian family. In fact, she seemed to be keeping the memory alive a few days later as she dressed up in a similar vibe to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look from Monday (May 2), which happened only hours after the case verdict was read. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the reality star flaunted a clip of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired style, which came less than 48 hours of Kim showing up to the New York fashion event in a dress once worn by the late iconic actress!

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO