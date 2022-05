PRESS RELEASE. Colleton Medical Center is pleased to announce the promotion of Mrs. Michelle Grinberg to Director of Health Information Management (HIM). Grinberg has been a valuable member of the Colleton Medical Center Team since 1994. Serving first as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) with Labor and Delivery. In 1997 Grinberg transitioned to HIM until 2011 when an opportunity in Case Management opened. In 2016, Grinberg transitioned to a management position with Patient Access before being promoted to the Director of HIM.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO