Walterboro City Council unanimously approved the first reading on a new 2022-2023 budget in the amount of $4.9 million on May 3rd. A public hearing is set for June 7th. During a recent city council meeting, leaders also reviewed the current fiscal budget. Some changes need to be made to the budget to include completion of a well project on Maple T. Willis Boulevard. The city also purchased a new generator for its wastewater treatment plant and a new vehicle for the city’s sewage department. These purchases created a deficit of about $20,274 in the budget.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO