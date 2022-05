The AnkerWork B600 is a premium webcam, but it definitely targets some needs over others. It doesn’t go for maxing-out pixel resolution – rarely beneficial in video calls – but is sumptuously built around a light large enough and soft enough to make video practical even in the dark. The AI noise cancellation is excellent and the software painless but useful; AI subject tracking and switching between three fields of view are handily accessible. If your monitor can support the weight, and you want illumination over resolution, this is (despite the size) simplicity and elegance itself.

