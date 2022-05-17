ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Human smuggling attempt ends in crash in South Texas, migrants flee

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck pursuit involving suspected human smugglers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers ended in...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 37

kathy Grant
3d ago

what I want to know were they getting all the money to pay to be snuggled in.Maybe Abbott should start stopping ever automobile that crosse's the border.

Reply(18)
30
Keith Jensen
3d ago

“The immigrants flee” yeah they ran straight to the welfare office and signed up then right to the DNC to register to vote

Reply(2)
18
Martha Ortiz
3d ago

Several years ago they used to pay a smuggler $5000 each and 10 illegals was the minimum the smugglers would make the drive I can imagine what they charge nowadays per head that's why so many are attempting to cross the river themselves bc they don't have the cash to pay a smuggler sad situation in all ways

Reply
4
Related
KWTX

Decomposing body of Honduran woman found in West Texas desert

VAN HORN, Texas (KWTX) - The body of what appeared to a woman in her 20s was found by a Texas Department of Public Safety Air Unit assisting the U.S. Border Patrol track suspected drug smugglers in a remote West Texas area area. According to Culberson County Sheriff Oscar Carrillo,...
WEST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
myrgv.com

Border Patrol finds nearly 100 pounds of meth in US citizen’s fuel tank

Border Patrol agents found nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the fuel tank of a vehicle a United States citizen was driving a day after he successfully crossed the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, according to a criminal complaint against him. Angelo Delgado crossed into the U.S. at the Hidalgo port...
HIDALGO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Smuggling#Kwtx
KWTX

Federal agents prepare for the end of Title 42

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - On Thursday, DPS and Texas Military conducted drills along the river to prepare in case a surge of migrants was to cross illegally through our border. On Friday, U.S Customs and Border Protection officials conducted drills at a Laredo bridge in the event a surge of migrants crossed through our ports of entry.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecentersquare.com

Day 6: Largest concentrated manhunt for escaped Texas inmate in decades

(The Center Square) – The largest concentrated manhunt in Texas in nearly two decades entered its sixth day on Tuesday after a dangerous inmate with cartel connections escaped from a prison bus in Leon County on Thursday. Law enforcement officials say they are determined to find 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez,...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KWTX

CBP officers in South Texas seize meth worth over $18 million

LAREDO Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas seized an estimated $18-million in methamphetamine. The seizure occurred on May 6 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for a secondary inspection. The...
LAREDO, TX
KVUE

Texas DPS to hold 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will hold the 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service, honoring the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. This year, DPS will honor the legacy of Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Paul Mooney and Special Agent...
AUSTIN, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Doña Ana County authorities find human remains in home destroyed by fire

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - On Tuesday, Doña Ana County first responders found human remains in a home that went up in flames on Monday night, according to the sheriff. Family members say their 65-year-old grandmother, Mary Garcia, lived at the home on Fox Road with her husband, Tony. His sister said Tony was The post Doña Ana County authorities find human remains in home destroyed by fire appeared first on KVIA.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy