LAKE FOREST – Luke Getsy might be the biggest unknown for the 2022 Bears. He might also be the key to making sure the season is a roaring success no matter the record. In January, the Bears hired Getsy as their offensive coordinator after he spent three seasons in Green Bay as the QB coach and passing-game coordinator for the Packers. At this point, we know relatively little about his scheme and how it will utilize the strengths of second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO