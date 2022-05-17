ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma bill to reduce court costs for children in juvenile system signed into law

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9iE7_0fh1uOnb00
Nonbinary Birth Certificate Oklahoma FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address in Oklahoma City, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates. The first-term Republican signed the bill Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File) (Alonzo Adams)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed a bill into law that will cut down court costs for children charged with crimes.

House Bill 3205 significantly reduces court costs for children involved in the juvenile justice system. Lawmakers say the bill is a major step toward criminal justice reform in Oklahoma.

The newly signed bill gives juvenile offenders lower counsel, diversion and supervision fees.

State Rep. John Talley, who wrote House Bill 3205, said fees create a significant financial burden for low-income families because they are often paid by the parents instead of the children.

“The Senate amendment on House Bill 3205 restored the title in acting clause and, as a reminder, the bill does not touch any fines or restitution,” said Talley, R-Stillwater.

The bill does not eliminate or reduce restitution to compensate victims. It also does not reduce the criminal penalties or time served for any offense.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

? 80
3d ago

Since Stitt is barred from returning to a mortgage company shouldn't Oklahoma's voters take note of this fact?

Reply
5
Related
KTEN.com

Oklahoma lawmakers seek authority to spend pandemic relief funds

(KTEN) — Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for a concurrent session to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funding. They are seeking input on how the state should spend that $1.8 billion. The session looks to put lawmakers in charge of how that money is distributed rather than Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma House Democrats -- Comments on State Education Budget

Oklahoma City – House Democrats released several statements about House Bill 4465, which sets the State Department of Education budget for Fiscal Year 2023. H.B. 4465 increased common education funding by half a percent. In final House passage on Wednesday (May 18), the measure prevailed on a vote of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Montana not following transgender birth certificate ruling

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — It's been a month since a Montana judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a state law that required transgender people to undergo surgery before they could change their gender on their birth certificate, and the state still isn't in compliance with the court order, the ACLU of Montana said.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Oklahoma House passes bill banning abortion at conception

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma House on Thursday passed a bill that would ban abortions at conception. House Bill 4327 also would be enforced using civil lawsuits. The bill could be the strictest abortion ban Oklahoma has passed. This comes on the heels of a leaked Supreme Court...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
kosu.org

Oklahoma paid outside counsel double the fees for arguing SCOTUS case

Oklahoma paid outside counsel double the amount originally promised as part of the state’s battle against the tribes in the U.S. Supreme Court. According to Bloomberg Law, Oklahoma originally signed a contract with the Washington, D.C. law firm Paul Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton and Garrison for $700,000 for one of their top litigators Kannon Shanmugam to argue Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta before the nation’s highest court.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Costs#House#State
readfrontier.org

Billionaire philanthropists pushing charter schools and school vouchers also fund Oklahoma’s Secretary of Education’s six-figure salary

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Watch. Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed legislation that would have required cabinet members to file public reports to disclose their finances. If Stitt had signed the bill last month, Oklahomans would learn that Secretary of Education Ryan Walters makes...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Chief says Stitt continues campaign against tribal sovereignty

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s chief took aim at what he called ongoing threats to the tribe and its sovereignty during his monthly address to the Tribal Council on May 16. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt “has been attacking our sovereignty since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Lawmaker calls for investigation of Oregon ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. — (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for a formal investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks in the state’s third-largest county, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance.
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Prosecutors debunk Colorado clerk's 2020 election claims

DENVER — (AP) — Prosecutors in a western Colorado county said Thursday they found no evidence of tampering in the 2020 presidential election as alleged by a clerk who has become a prominent voice among those promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy