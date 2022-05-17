Why the best ideas in digital health are still to come

Join health system leaders and industry SMEs to discuss achieving ROI from AI-based solutions for system wide impact. May 19, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the third virtual Transform Summit will take place June 7-8, 2022 with a thematic focus on AI. The two-day program will connect over 1,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how hospitals across the U.S. use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to solve critical challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased patient wait times.

