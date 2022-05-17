ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the best ideas in digital health are still to come

Tom Andriola, vice chancellor of information technology and data and chief digital officer of University of California Irvine and UCI Health, is bullish on the future integration of technology in healthcare. Despite the huge lift it takes to make changes in the healthcare system, Mr. Andriola believes now is...

5 ways digital health can reduce disparities

The pandemic has brought the need to address health inequities into stark focus. The digital health sector, with its ability to expand access to convenient care and spot patient patterns, has an opportunity to reduce those disparities. On May 16, San Francisco venture fund Rock Health released the results of...
The digital front door: Why it's so important in healthcare

Although a digital front door in healthcare may imply only activities such as care inquiry or appointment scheduling, it is really about using technology to improve all touchpoints throughout the patient and partner journey. In a webinar held in April hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by InterSystems, Mutaz...
'Equity isn't just a buzzword,' digital health alliance leader says

A first-of-its-kind digital health coalition is coming together to address health disparities. The Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance seeks to leverage telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a more equitable healthcare system, the coalition said. "Equity isn't just a buzzword — it's a critical movement that...
Zero-trust email crucial to healthcare IT security, cybersecurity experts say

Healthcare is one of the most highly targeted industries for cyberattacks, according to SonicWall's 2022 Cyber Threat Report. The majority of ransomware attacks begin with email as the entry point. During an April webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by HIPAA-compliant email service Paubox, two cybersecurity experts from Paubox — CEO Hoala Greevy and customer success manager Alayna Parker — discussed why the security model "zero-trust email" is a critical component in healthcare cybersecurity strategies.
Platform interoperability is the future for acute and ambulatory care providers

Healthcare is delivered by an entire ecosystem of players in a highly heterogeneous environment. Successful delivery of care in this environment requires data exchange, interoperability and transparency that puts the patient at the center. Hospitals and health systems must have technology strategies that engage the "affiliate networks" of all relevant providers.
Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
LeanTaaS Announces June Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit in Partnership with Becker’s Healthcare

Join health system leaders and industry SMEs to discuss achieving ROI from AI-based solutions for system wide impact. May 19, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the third virtual Transform Summit will take place June 7-8, 2022 with a thematic focus on AI. The two-day program will connect over 1,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how hospitals across the U.S. use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to solve critical challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased patient wait times.
19 top innovating healthcare marketing leaders

Nineteen healthcare marketers hailing from a range of organizations, including Blue Shield of California and Northwell Health, have been honored with the Clio Health Innovators award, recognizing the creative drive and innovative spirit held by each leader. The list is the first of its kind for Muse by Clio and...
Virtual hospital operations summit to focus on role of Artificial Intelligence in achieving ROI for system wide impact

While the healthcare industry has faced unprecedented operational constraints in recent years, including limited physical capacity, vulnerable patients, loss of revenue, and shortages of staff, it has also reaped opportunities to adapt and excel. Health systems and hospitals have been especially primed to rapidly adopt digital transformation and technology initiatives...
Futura Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Leading Healthcare IT Solutions Provider

Futura Healthcare, a trusted industry partner delivering end-to-end healthcare advisory, consulting, and technology solutions, announced today their acquisition of Winola Lake Health IT. Founded in 2010, Winola Lake delivers solutions that drive superior outcomes for healthcare organizations facing unique technology challenges within the healthcare industry today. Providing point-of-care technology solutions...
Breakthroughs in Prior Authorization Automation: An Expert Offers Insights

With new breakthroughs happening in electronic prior authorization technology, industry stakeholders are curious what CMS may ultimately mandate in its forthcoming final rule and what types of solutions will help facilitate the changes. A resident expert from MCG Health answered questions about potential approaches the federal government might take as...
5 top players and 3 trends in healthcare cloud computing

The healthcare cloud computing market is a big one — and expected to get bigger. It's currently valued at $18 billion and predicted to grow nearly 20 percent by 2025, according to a Linchpin SEO report. Software-as-a-service companies are dominating healthcare cloud computing, according to a May 19 financialnewsmedia.com...
Telehealth provider changes name to reflect Walmart Health affiliation

Telehealth provider MeMD changed its name to reflect its affiliation with Walmart Health. MeMD will now be called Walmart Health Virtual Care, according to a May 19 press release. The name change is the final part of the company's acquisition by Walmart Health, which was initially announced on May 6,...
17 health system IT executive moves so far in 2022

The following hospital and health system IT executive moves have been reported since Jan. 1:. 1. Chuck Mashburn was named CIO and HIPAA security officer of South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. 2. Jennifer Stemmler was appointed chief digital officer of Roseland, Calif.-based Adventist Health. 3. Inderpal Kohli was named...
7 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 13. Jami Lieber, BSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky. Lorena Marquez Zimmer was named Denver Health's first chief impact officer. Mia Mothershed...
6 cybersecurity tips from retired CIA tech expert

Healthcare cybersecurity is an increasingly important issue, as it can protect the health and data of patients and save health systems from expensive cyberattacks. In Forbes on May 19, retired CIA cybersecurity expert Barbara Hunt outlined six steps to keep networks secure:. Dynamically shift your network. Use multiple internet service...
Older adults remain interested in telehealth, AARP study finds

About a third of older Americans say they plan to use telemedicine in the future, a number that has remained steady throughout the pandemic, according to a new AARP study released in May. Thirty-two percent of adults 50 and older said they were extremely or very interested in utilizing telehealth...
Amwell renegotiates terms of its acquisition of SilverCloud Health

Amwell reached an agreement May 17 to reduce the earnout period associated with its acquisition of digital mental health platform SilverCloud Health. The agreement will give an aggregate of 4.96 million shares of the company's Class A common stock to the former stockholders of SilverCloud Health, according to a press release.
Telemedicine organizations sound alarm on data privacy concerns in a post-Roe US

Telehealth organizations are building up their digital defenses to protect consumer data privacy in fear of state surveillance post-Roe, reported Politico May 20. In the case that the Supreme Court decides to end the constitutional right to abortion enshrined in Roe v. Wade, virtual care will become very important to those wishing to seek abortions, as many may travel across state lines to access virtual visits from their cars.
