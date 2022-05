Town of Elon residents and citizens, in celebration of the class of 2022, Elon University will be hosting a fireworks show at Rhodes stadium on Wednesday, May 18th at 8:45pm. Althought the fireworks show will be brief, under 15 minutes, if you have pets that have difficulties with the load noise, please put them in a safe place. We wish the class of 2022 the best of luck in their adventures ahead!

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO