Sports

Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 91- Tuesday, May 17

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

Thoughts on the OHSAA NIL vote. You own a home, someone wants to rent it, but instead of money, they offer you stock in their start-up company, do you accept? Thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg with Facebook. Does Zuckerberg want to continue policing Facebook?

Check out the entire podcast below and tune in live on Tuesdays and Thursdays immediately following the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima for live editions of the show on the 92.3 The Fan XTRA stream.

BUSINESS
92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

