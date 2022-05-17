Yikes: Keyshia Cole Opens Up About Antonio Brown Relationship, Calls His Post About ‘Hit[ting] An RnB Diva’ ‘Harsh’

Keyshia Cole is giving fans more information about her relationship with Antonio Brown following some confusion surrounding their surprise union.

Cole took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share how much she misses her musical partner, Antonio Brown, sparking relationship rumors between the two.

Following her post, Brown responded by posting a video of a woman’s back with initials “AB” tattooed in the lower-left corner. His caption read, “‘You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva’ #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.”

How romantic.

Following this post from AB, fans started to bombard Keyshia with questions, including, “huh????” and “why?????”

In response to all of her confused onlookers, the singer took to Instagram Live to address some inquiries, admitting Brown’s response to her reaching out didn’t exactly meet her expectations.

“Let’s keep it gangsta! You know what, I saw a Black man that is going through the motion,” she said. “I’m not a Black man, but I identified with how [unintelligible] can be. He might not care about that, I don’t know. I don’t know, you know what I’m sayin’?”

She continued, “I think he made it very clear that he didn’t want to receive it. He was like, ‘Baby I like you,’ at first and now…” Cole added. “I think maybe that’s just what it is. My point wasn’t even for that to be like, for us to discuss that more. It was just that—it was harsh. It was a little harsh… Maybe he don’t know that it was a little harsh for him to say that.”

Keyshia went on to say that AB asked her if she wanted him to change the Instagram caption, but she says she told him no.

So, does this mean their relationship is over? Or is this only the beginning? It looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.