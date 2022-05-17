There's an opportunity to receive more free COVID-19 tests from the government. Here's how

As COVID-19 cases rise due to the spread of the BA.2 variant and travel and social gatherings become more frequent, chances are you'll need a COVID test.

Americans can now sign up for eight more free COVID tests from the federal government through their online portal at https://www.covid.gov/tests . Just like the free tests made available in January and March, the government will ship the tests to Americans' homes through the U.S. Postal Service .

The process takes less than five minutes and only requires a name and address.

If you need a free rapid COVID test sooner, visit a Vermont Department of Health testing site . Many sites around the state now have free take-home tests available.

There were an average of 331 new cases reported per day in Vermont last week which is up 6% from two weeks ago according to data from The New York Times . Hospitalizations have also continued to rise since the beginning of April. There are 67 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Vermont.

Vermont will discontinue its COVID case dashboard on May 18. Case counts, hospitalization numbers and other COVID data will be available on Vermont Open Geodata Portal but will only be updated once a week instead of every week day.

The state will also put out a COVID-19 Surveillance Report every week that will summarize and focus on data points most helpful for determining risk.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

