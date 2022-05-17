ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville mayor condemns group displaying 'White Lives Matter' sign near town

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Danville 's mayor has called out a group of people that put up a "White Lives Matter" in the town over the weekend, as first reported by KTVU .

The display came just after the tragic, racially-charged shooting attack of 10 Black people in Buffalo on Saturday.

The small group, wearing masks, had gathered at the corner of Blackhawk Road and Camino Tassajara Road, according to a statement issued by the mayor of the town, Newell Arnerich on Monday.

The location was just outside of town limits, and on private property.

"These people were acting out hate speech ," said Arnerich in the statement. "Though not a crime, this was clearly an abhorrent gesture towards people of color."

"People and groups like these are looking for confrontation and publicity, and we will not condone them nor give them any credibility, attention, or the publicity they are seeking," he continued.

"Those responsible made sure to cowardly cover their faces and hide behind their signs," Arnerich added.

Arnerich cited the shooting in Buffalo as an example of how harmful this type of display can be.

"The shooter, in this case, will be taken out of society and imprisoned for life at the expense of ten innocent people," he said. "This price is too much to pay for simple justice for one prejudiced person's actions."

Arnerich emphasized that the views displayed by the small group on Saturday do not reflect the views of Danville.

"Our Town stands united against racism in any form and any acts that direct harm or hatred toward people based upon race, culture, religion, sexual orientation, gender or disability," he said.

