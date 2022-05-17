ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

House incumbent trailing in Oregon’s 5th District primary

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b646M_0fh1rKIu00
1 of 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A challenger from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party was leading late Tuesday in a closely watched Oregon race against a moderate incumbent, while a cryptocurrency billionaire-backed political newcomer conceded to a longtime state lawmaker in one of the nation’s most expensive Democratic congressional primaries.

The primary for the 5th District, where Rep. Kurt Schrader was trailing challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner, was too close to call in part because of a printing issue with ballots in Oregon’s third-largest county.

Blurry barcodes made vote-counting machines reject a large number of ballots in Clackamas County and elections workers were transferring the votes by hand to fresh ballots so they could be tallied. Parts of the 5th and 6th Districts are in Clackamas County.

In the 6th, political novice Carrick Flynn tweeted late Tuesday he was conceding to state Rep. Andrea Salinas, who would be Oregon’s first Hispanic congresswoman if elected in November. Flynn said he would campaign for Salinas, who was endorsed by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a standard-bearer for the party’s progressive wing.

“It is vital that this seat turn blue and Democrats retain control of the House. I believe she’ll win this fall and become a strong voice for the voters of this district in Congress,” Flynn wrote.

The election Tuesday played out in a state that’s become a right-wing target after sometimes-violent protests in Portland following George Floyd’s murder, surging gun crime and an ongoing homelessness crisis in the city. Those problems have given Republicans a megaphone and raised the stakes for Democrats.

In the 5th District, seven-term Schrader trailed McLeod-Skinner in a dramatically redrawn district that leans a little less blue.

The district, which once stretched to the Pacific Coast, now reaches east to include Bend, where Schrader has less name recognition. President Joe Biden recently endorsed Schrader, a veterinarian and former state lawmaker, but he has alienated progressive members of his party over the course of his last term.

He was one of two House Democrats to vote against a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, in part because he didn’t want the bill to include an increase in the minimum wage. He also voted in committee against a Biden-supported plan that would have allowed Medicare to negotiate outpatient medication prices with pharmaceutical companies.

But some primary voters are concerned that McLeod-Skinner, an attorney and former city planner, wouldn’t be as competitive in November, particularly given that issues such as crime and homelessness are even on the minds of moderate Democrats.

Five Republicans are vying to advance to November’s general election in the 5th District.

Money poured into the Democratic race for a newly created 6th Congressional District seat that featured a relatively unknown political newcomer backed by a cryptocurrency kingpin and Salinas, a three-term state lawmaker. The race has attracted a total of 16 candidates combined for the House seat created by the 2020 census reapportionment.

The nine Democrats competing in the primary have spent more than $18 million combined and drawn more than $13 million in outside money to date, making the race one of the most costly among Democratic primaries nationwide, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan research group that tracks money in politics.

Top among those was Flynn, who was backed by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s political action committee.

Seven Republicans are running for the 6th District seat, including Ron Noble, a moderate who currently serves in the Oregon House.

In another key race, the state’s current Labor Commissioner and a former state lawmaker Val Hoyle won the Democratic nomination in the race to replace Rep. Peter DeFazio in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, which is wide open for the first time in decades as the incumbent retires after 35 years.

In Oregon, nonaffiliated and third-party voters together make up the largest group of voters and they won’t find the congressional primaries on their ballots. By 8 p.m. Tuesday, 22.5% of voters had returned a ballot. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and have a week to arrive and be counted.

Elsewhere, Rep. Cliff Bentz won the Republican nomination for the 2nd Congressional District and Joe Yetter won the Democratic nod for the seat in the heavily red district.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici won the Democratic nomination for the 1st Congressional District and Rep. Earl Blumenauer won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District. Christopher Mann won the GOP nomination in the 1st District.

None of the incumbents in those districts faced any serious primary challenges.

Comments / 7

Pups
3d ago

Democrats had their chances and failed miserably. Vote Republican!

Reply
14
Related
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily

The midterm primary was largely a good night for Oregon incumbents running for reelection to the U.S. Senate and Congress with the exception of one: Rep. Kurt Schrader who’s seeking the Democratic renomination in the 5th Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat, a seven-term moderate, trailed progressive attorney Jamie...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan has a monumental task in front of her: convincing the more than three-quarters of Republican primary voters who preferred other candidates to coalesce around her campaign going into the fall election. Drazan officially accepted her party’s nomination during a brief meeting with reporters Thursday morning, a day after runner-up Bob […] The post Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Race for Oregon governor could shape up to be most expensive in state history, analysts say | Straight Talk

SALEM, Ore — Following Oregon's primary election on May 17, the state's general election in November is shaping up to be historic and expensive. For the first time in state history, all the major candidates for Oregon governor are women. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek secured the Democratic nomination, former Republican House leader Christine Drazan won the GOP nomination, and it's expected former longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson will qualify to be on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KGW

Drazan says she can unite Republicans and move Oregon in new direction

CANBY, Ore. — At a small campaign office in Canby, Christine Drazan held her first news conference as the Republican nominee for Governor. “I am ready to lead our state to a stronger position and higher quality of life for all Oregonians, and I am excited to begin that race today,” Drazan said during her opening remarks.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon primaries set up competitive governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gubernatorial elections in Oregon usually result in victories for the Democrats, but this November’s contest is setting up to be a competitive and contentious three-way race. Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic nomination for Oregon governor Tuesday. She will face the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Bentz
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Person
Val Hoyle
Person
Peter Defazio
yachatsnews.com

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight, Schrader could be on his way out

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to defeating an incumbent Congressman, a rare feat in Oregon politics.
OREGON STATE
Thesiuslaw News

Preliminary Primary Results for May 17

May 18, 2022 — As of 11 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, 88,334 voters in Lane County had cast their ballots in the Primary Election. For the first time, the election will include votes postmarked on Election Day, so next results will be available at 5 p.m. on May 20.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Record number of Oregon voters turn out for May primary

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has reached a record, as more than 1 million votes were cast in the May 2022 primary. That's the most in any Oregon primary. KATU political analyst Jim Moore said the state is seeing more voters, partly because of the state's auto-registration that went into effect in 2016.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Democrats#Sen Elizabeth Warren#House#Ap#The Democratic Party#Hispanic
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
SALEM, OR
Klamath Falls News

2022 Primary Election results for Klamath County and the State of Oregon

US Senator (DEM) US Representative, 2nd District (DEM) US Representative, 2nd District (REP) Judge of the Circuit Court, 13th District, Position 3. Measure 18-121 - Klamath County creates board to review State Borders Relocation for Klamath County. Yes: 8676 | 56.43%. No: 6699 | 43.57%. Measure 18-122 - Central Cascades...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KDRV

Your Voice, Your Vote: Oregon’s Primary Election Day 2022

It’s Primary Election Day in Oregon, and the deadline to have ballots deposited in a ballot drop-box or postmarked is 8 PM PST. Here is a link to find a dropbox. Voters in Southern Oregon have the opportunity to choose candidates for two US House seats, one US Senate seat, a successor to Governor Kate Brown, as well as numerous candidates for local and state House and Senate positions; many of the House and Senate seats are uncontested in their respective parties and those candidates will advance to the ballot in November’s general election.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Many Oregon candidates breeze to victory with no primary opponents

Before any election results are announced Tuesday, many Oregon candidates will have already won their primary elections.  And a few have already won their general election, by virtue of being the only candidate on the ballot for their position. Come January, six current legislators will return to their seats in the House or Senate after […] The post Many Oregon candidates breeze to victory with no primary opponents appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Andrea Salinas wins 6th District race for Democratic nomination for Congress; Mike Erickson wins on Republican side

Lawmaker Andrea Salinas won the nomination in a crowded Democratic field seeking to represent Oregon’s first new congressional district in 40 years. If elected in November, Salinas would become the first Latina member of Congress from Oregon. A three-term state lawmaker from Lake Oswego and former congressional staffer, Salinas capitalized on her abortion rights and pro-union credentials and appears to have overcome an onslaught of spending by people outside Oregon on behalf of another Democrat in the race, Carrick Flynn.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

904K+
Followers
441K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy