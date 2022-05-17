ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hepola names school administrator Uselman as running mate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QcYQ_0fh1rJQB00
Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, center, who's running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, named school administrator Tamara Uselman, left, as his running mate during a news conference Tuesday, May 27, 2022, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, who’s running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, named school administrator Tamara Uselman as his running mate Tuesday.

Uselman, who lives in Pelican Rapids, is director of equity and inclusion for Fargo Public Schools in North Dakota. Before that, she was assistant superintendent for Moorhead Public Schools in Minnesota. She has also been superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools in North Dakota and superintendent of Perham-Dent Public Schools in Minnesota.

“I’m pretty passionate about creating an education system that is ready to deliver what kids need today,” Uselman said at a news conference. “I also believe strongly that taxpayers deserve an academic return on their investment for education.”

Hepola said he will unveil an education platform next month that will include “streaming schooling” as an option so kids, no matter where they live, can choose to focus on things like science, technology, engineering, mathematics or language arts. He said it would be in addition to in-person classes, not like the distance learning that schools used earlier in the pandemic.

Democrats have criticized Hepola as a spoiler because of the chance that he could peel away votes from incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in what’s expected to be a close election. But Hepola said he’s also hoping to attract moderate Republicans turned off by the GOP endorsee, Scott Jensen.

Uselman said she hasn’t been politically active before, and has voted for Republicans and Democrats, including Joe Biden for president in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Teacher Speaks on Student Loan Forgiveness

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The White House is fielding pitches from top Democratic lawmakers about their desire to dramatically expand student-loan forgiveness. While a politically divisive topic, the idea has support in North Dakota, especially from those teaching future generations of professionals. The Biden administration has been considering whether to take executive action on canceling student-loan debt, with possible income caps and other eligibility requirements.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

Bismarck lobbying firm targets Fargo City Commissioner

FARGO (KVRR) – A Bismarck lobbying firm is taking aim at a Fargo city commissioner, just weeks ahead of the June municipal election. A flyer showing up in Fargo mailboxes highlights an incident last year when Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised his right fist with his middle finger extended during a tense city commission meeting. The incident was captured on video posted on the Fargo City Commission’s official website.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

May snow blankets western North Dakota

COLUMBUS, N.D. (KVRR) – Snow covered portions of western North Dakota Friday morning. North Dakota DOT cameras show a light blanket of snow fell overnight in the Columbus area, near the Canada border in Burke County.
COLUMBUS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Pelican Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
North Dakota State
redlakenationnews.com

Census overcount of Minnesota's population may have aided political win

Minnesota may have avoided losing a congressional seat after the 2020 census because of an overcounting of state residents. The once-a-decade headcount that is used to allocate political power and federal funding may have overcounted Minnesota's residents by 219,000 people, or 3.8% of the population, according to results released Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau's study of its accuracy.
MINNESOTA STATE
QSR Web

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers arrives in the Dakotas

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is up and running in the Dakotas, with a store in Fargo, North Dakota and a location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The locations expand the brand's footprint to 36 U.S. states, according to a press release. The Fargo store is already proving to be one of the strongest performing stores in the brand's network and Sioux Falls set records for its opening week sales.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MinnPost

Jeremy Munson could be the next Republican congressman from Minnesota’s 1st District. Why are so many Republicans trying to stop that from happening?

At an April event in Rochester, Jeremy Munson said Republican primary voters in southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District should reject candidates who say they are conservative, but who “turn into squish” in Washington, D.C. The GOP is favored to win the August special election to replace Jim...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in less than three weeks for killing an 8-year-old girl, marking the second condemned man to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber — a method of execution that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than 20 years.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schooling#School Administrator#Running Mate#Ap#Fargo Public Schools#Moorhead Public Schools#Bismarck Public Schools#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Endorsee
valleynewslive.com

One Grand Forks father saves an anonymous child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I just wanted to help, feeling like if I can do my small part and that was just doing a cheek swab, I can handle that,” said Cole Reimann, a bone marrow donor and donor advocate. In 2017, Cole Reimann of Grand...
GRAND FORKS, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

North Dakota officials monitoring water near fertilizer spill

(The Center Square) - North Dakota's State Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring water surface water about 33 miles south of Fargo, where a liquid fertilizer spill occurred recently. Minn-Kota Ag Products notified the department of a spill estimated to be over 11,000 gallons. The fertilizer spilled from a leaking...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fedorchak: Blackouts are a possibility in North Dakota this Summer

(Fargo, ND) -- The rumors, while true, may not be as dire as originally thought regarding black and brown-outs in North Dakota this upcoming Summer. North Dakota Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak says while she has been informed the outages could be a possibility in the coming months, recent conversations with energy providers have given her optimism that the state could be skipped over.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kiowacountypress.net

Petition circulating in North Dakota to place marijuana legalization on ballot

(The Center Square) - A statewide petition drive is currently underway in North Dakota to put a measure on the ballot this November legalizing recreational cannabis. "North Dakota is likely to enact a cannabis legalization law by the end of this year," Jared Moffat, campaigns manager at the Marijuana Policy Project, said. "Last year, the state legislature came close to passing a legalization bill, too. North Dakota's House of Representatives approved HB 1420, but it was ultimately defeated in the Senate."
ELECTIONS
KX News

Ghost Towns of North Dakota: the past, present and future of Arena

When we arrived in the town, we found ourselves in all that was left -- a home, a wooden schoolhouse, a church, two grain elevators and a few sheds. Even putting the passage of time away, it's baffling to see how much things have changed since the old photos. What is it that drove people away from this place?
ARENA, ND
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

904K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy