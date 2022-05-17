ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, IL

Suburban Chicago boy, 3, struck and killed by school bus

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CARY, Ill. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in north suburban Chicago while playing outside, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by the bus about 3:30 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoff with Cary police.

Naydenoff said the boy was playing in the street when he was hit by a bus that was driving through the neighborhood after high school had let out in Cary, a village located in McHenry County, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.

One student and the driver were on the bus at the time and neither was injured, police said.

No charges have been filed, Naydenoff said, and the Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting Cary police in the investigation.

