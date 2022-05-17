Wells, Maine — York County Community College held its 27th annual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13, at the Sanford Center for Performing Arts for graduates and their invited guests.

Nearly 200 associate degrees and certificates were awarded.

Dr. Michael Fischer, York County Community College (YCCC) president, welcomed graduates and their guests.

“None of us could have imagined the past two-plus years. Many of us in this room have been impacted in countless ways. Yet, we have persisted, we endured, and thanks to the help of many here we are,” Fischer said. “To our graduating students, your accomplishments are a testament to your tenacity, grit, and determination. For that we commend you, we celebrate you, and tonight we recognize your hard work.”

Jean Ginn-Marvin and Dr. William Cassidy brought greetings to the Class of 2022 from the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees. Jennifer Mallett, chair of YCCC’s Math & Physics Department addressed the graduates on behalf of the faculty and Marguerite Suzanne Dallarie was the student speaker.

Dr. Scott Knapp former president of Central Maine Community College and YCCC served as the keynote speaker.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York County Community College celebrates Class of 2022 at 27th commencement ceremony