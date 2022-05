BEATRICE - The Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run/walk made its way through southeast Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon. About a hundred people took part in the event in Beatrice, with members of local law enforcement on hand. The torch runs bring together law enforcement, Special Olympics of Nebraska, and the community to raise money for and awareness for Special Olympics and the athletes involved. Wednesday's torch run was the first in Beatrice for new Beatrice Chief of Police John Hickman.

