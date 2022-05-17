ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Steph De Lander on Her WWE NXT Run as Persia Pirotta, NXT Transitioning to NXT 2.0

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Speaking to Fightful in a recent interview, former WWE NXT talent Steph De Lander, aka Persia Pirotta, discussed her WWE run, the changes in NXT, and more. Below are some highlights:. Steph De Lander on NXT's rebranding to NXT 2.0: "There was a huge transition. I think I...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
WWE
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley on the Challenge in Wrestling Goldberg

In an interview with the So Catch podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about wrestling Goldberg and more. Below are some highlights:. Bobby Lashley on Goldberg: "I'm a fan of wrestling across the board. I'm one of those guys that you're probably never going to hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business. But I like Goldberg. I mean, Goldberg's such a big name. We know Goldberg, he comes out there, and you know, Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there and seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I'm one of those guys that will raise my hand and take it any time."
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler On Talent Backstage At WWE Smackdown

A new report has a potential spoiler regarding a talent backstage at tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that LA Knight is backstage at the taping in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Knight has appeared in segments before tapings as a manager with Mace as his client. There’s no word on whether...
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely, Merchandise Removed

UPDATED: WWE has taken an additional step toward Sasha Banks and Naomi over their walking out of Raw, removing their merchandise sections from WWE Shop. As PWInsider originally noted, all of Banks and Naomi’s merchandise has been pulled from the website and their sections no longer exist. Searching for either star comes up with no results.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com

WWE Files For New Ring Name Trademark

Fightful reports that on May 13, WWE filed to trademark the ring name ‘Ava Raine’ for entertainment services. The name has yet to be assigned to a wrestler on the roster. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 4 Results and Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night four of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Hachinohe City East Gymnasium in Aomori, Japan. Here are results, via NJPW1972.com:. * YOH & Hiroyoshi Tenzan def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku) * Alex Zayne, Clark Connors, Ryusuke Taguchi &...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

AEW, John Cena Feature at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts

Warner Bros. Discovery held their upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday and both John Cena and AEW featured in the event. As you can see below, Cena appeared to promote Peacemaker season two and TBS’ Wipeout, while AEW was featured during the presentation that showed off as a “premiere option” available to advertisers.
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown: The Usos unify Tag Team championships

The Usos are WWE’s new Undisputed Tag Team champions after unifying both sets of titles this week on SmackDown. Welcome back to another Friday Night SmackDown roundup, this time covering the May 20 edition of the show featuring a tag title unification match, Ricochet teasing a new feud and a peculiar NXT call-up.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Dark Match From Before Smackdown, Lana Launches BrandArmy Site

WWE fans in attendance saw a tag team match before tonight’s Smackdown took place. PWInsider reports that The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the pre-show dark match. – CJ Perry, the former Lana, has launched her official BrandArmy website. The WWE alumna launched the exclusive content...
WWE
Fightful

Sasha Banks And Naomi Merchandise Pulled From WWE Shop

If you're a fan of The Boss & Glow, you won't be able to buy their merch directly from WWE. Significant changes were made to the May 16 episode of WWE Raw as it was initially announced that the show was going to be headlined by a six-pack challenge featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
411mania.com

Frankie Kazarian On What Sets AEW Apart From Other Places He’s Worked

Frankie Kazarian recently discussed his experience in AEW and what makes it different than everywhere else he’s worked. Kazarian appeared on GAW TV and talked about how the company treats people like professional athletes, which makes a real difference in his view. “One of the main things I think...
