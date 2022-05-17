YORK, Maine – Rose Pavuk had seven goals and three assists as the York High School girls lacrosse team held off Class A Cape Elizabeth, 17-16, on Monday in a game that featured six lead changes in the final 10 minutes.

Class B York is now 6-2.

Clara Pavuk added four goals and three assists for the Wildcats, while Cary Drake had two goals and two assists.

Lexi Bardwell, Anna Doughty, Abby Armlin and Ashley LaPierre all had one goal for York.

York goalie Tia Spenlinhauer had six saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Massabesic 9

Marshwood 3

WATERBORO, Maine - Hadley Prewitt scored two goals, and Fiona Gillis had one for Marshwood in this Class A South loss.

Marshwood goalie Lauren Walker had five saves.

SOFTBALL

Windham 10

Marshwood 0

WINDHAM, Maine – Louise Roper and Bella Pomarico each had a for Marshwood in this Class A South loss.

St. Dominic 10/9

Traip Academy 1/1

AUBURN, Maine – The Rangers were swept in this Class C South doubleheader.

Hannah Thorsen singled and scored on Maddy Johnson’s double in the first game, and Molly Sawtelle singled and scored for the Rangers in the second.

Emme Hale and Kerri McCann both had hits for the Rangers.

BASEBALL

North Yarmouth Academy 8

Traip Academy 7

PORTLAND, Maine - Cam Maes’ two-run, two-out double in the top of the seventh gave Traip the lead in this Class C South contest.

The hosts rebounded and walked off with the win.

Matt Ford singled twice and drove in two for Traip (0-12), while Colby Christianan had three hits.

VOLLEYBALL

Pinkerton 3

Winnacunnet 1

DERRY - Conor Fenlon (five aces, five kills, four digs), Joshua Schaake (11 kills) and Jack Andrews (seven kills) led Winnacunnet (8-4) in this Division I loss.

Individual game scores were 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Monday's HS roundup: York girls lacrosse holds on for 17-16 win