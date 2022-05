MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, the family of Jill Halliburton Su, got the chance to address Dayonte Resiles, the man convicted of killing her in 2014. “The real evil looks like that,” said Su’s husband Dr. Nan-Yao Su, while pointing at Resiles. “That is the face of evil sitting there and evil like you should not be allowed to roam among us.” Resiles was sentenced to life in prison for Su’s murder. She was stabbed 25 times and left bound in a hot bathtub. DNA evidence linked Resiles to the scene. “At that moment, the loving mother of...

