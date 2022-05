ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Two suspects are outstanding after a shoplifting incident in St. George evolved into a drug bust the next day, police said. According to the St. George Police Department, officers on Sunday responded to a shoplifting-in-progress report at the Red Cliffs Mall. Security reported two males were seen stealing merchandise from Dillard's, and one of the individuals was allegedly carrying a handgun.

