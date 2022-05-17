Registration Open for Football Road Race

Lester H. Miller, 82, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. He was born on August 5, 1939 in Beatrice. He was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran church of rural Beatrice. Lester graduated from Holmesville High School, Peru State College, and then received his Master’s Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He taught school in Clatonia for five years and then spent the next 20 years teaching in Odell. After retiring from teaching, he worked for 22 years at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. Lester was a former member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Beatrice and was currently a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Fairbury. He had been an organist at various churches for nearly 67 years. He was also a member of the Nebraska State Education Association, Business Teachers Association, and Nebraska Personnel & Guidance Association. He enjoyed playing the organ.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO