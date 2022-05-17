ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Registration Open for Football Road Race

By NU Athletic Communications
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is now open for the 10th-annual Nebraska Football Road Race and will be held Sunday, July 17 in Lincoln. The one-mile Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K run will follow with an estimated start time of 8:30 a.m. Both races will start and finish on Stadium Drive...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Related
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Open NCAA Regionals Against North Texas

The Nebraska softball team is set to make its 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament at the NCAA Stillwater Regional. The Huskers will face North Texas in game one on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. (CT) at Cowgirl Stadium. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

FairPlay Golf Course off to busy start, continues to gain more members

NORFOLK, Neb. -- It's golf season, and that means things are ramping back up for those working on the courses. One particular northeast Nebraska public golf course is off to a busy start as summer approaches. With Nebraska getting consistently warmer temperatures around the state, FairPlay Golf Course has been...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson lands perfect job

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson has landed the perfect job in his hometown of Ashland, Nebraska. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum announced Thursday that Anderson started his new position as president and chief executive officer of the museum earlier this month. The chair of...
ASHLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Law Enforcement Torch Run makes way through Beatrice

BEATRICE - The Special Olympics Law Enforcement torch run/walk made its way through southeast Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon. About a hundred people took part in the event in Beatrice, with members of local law enforcement on hand. The torch runs bring together law enforcement, Special Olympics of Nebraska, and the community to raise money for and awareness for Special Olympics and the athletes involved. Wednesday's torch run was the first in Beatrice for new Beatrice Chief of Police John Hickman.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Add SMU Transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel

Lincoln – The Nebraska men's basketball team added another experienced scorer to the Husker roster with the signing of SMU grad transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel (pronounced ban-do-mel) on Tuesday. Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Quebec City, Quebec, was a three-year starter at SMU. He started the last 64 games...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Daniel A. Wiedel

Daniel A. Wiedel, 60, of Beatrice died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on December 18, 1961 in Alma to Gerald and Rita Wiedel. He graduated from Orleans High School in 1980 and attended McCook Community College. He graduated from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, PA and received his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. On May 26, 2006, he married Krista Knowles Byrne in Beatrice and they were blessed with a daughter. He was a teacher at Wilber-Clatonia High School, for 24 years. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice and St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Wymore. Dan was also a member of Homestead Harmonizers and volunteered with Beatrice Community Players. Dan enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, going to the lake and browsing at thrift shops and garage sales. He was continuously occupied working and improving their rental properties.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings hires from within for new girls basketball, cross country coaches

HASTINGS, NE — Hastings High School is staying internal for its next head coach hires. Activities Director Tracy Douglas announced Wednesday that Liz Vanderpool will be the Tigers’ next girls basketball coach, pending board approval. Christy Kreutzer will lead the cross country program. Vanderpool has been an assistant...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Platte County 'Click It or Ticket'

The Platte County Sheriff's Office will once again be participating in the statewide, "Click It or Ticket" effort running from May 23rd through June 5th. During this memorial day holiday period, deputies will be working overtime patrolling high traffic areas, with the primary focus being on enforcing Nebraska's seatbelt laws.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Carnival opens this evening in Norfolk despite hold-ups

NORFOLK -- Step right up. The carnival is opening in town. Mike Lynch, owner of D.C. Lynch Shows, said he's excited to have traveled from Grand Island to share the 16 rides, especially under the weather conditions forecasted this weekend. "They're all good, we have some for every age group,"...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Titean: The Pet of the Week

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Titean!. Titean is a two-year-old Catahoula mix. He is a very playful guy but will need to warm up to you. Once he is comfortable around you, he will want to play and will expect lots of attention. Titean is great with people of all ages,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Flash flooding hits northeast Nebraska midday Tuesday

WINSIDE, Neb. -- Morning and afternoon thunderstorms left their mark on northeast Nebraska on Tuesday. Flash flooding was reported in Wayne and Winside early Tuesday afternoon, with flash flood warnings eventually expiring at 2:45 p.m. CT. Just before noon, trained weather spotters reported significant runoff out of fields and ditches...
WINSIDE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Class of 2022 honors custodian with shoes

SYRACUSE – Syracuse High School seniors ended their time in the school showing appreciation to someone who has gone above and beyond for them. Michael Jackson has been a janitor with the school system since 2009, as many years as this class has been attending school. He has walked...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Southeast Community College Board selects new member

MILFORD – The Southeast Community College Board of Governors has filled a board vacancy left by the death of long-time Board member James Garver, of Lincoln. Following interviews Tuesday, the SCC Board selected Dick LeBlanc to fill a vacant District 4 seat at a special meeting held on the Milford Campus.
MILFORD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four people from Missouri facing multiple charges after arrest at Lincoln motel

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four people from Missouri are facing multiple charges in Nebraska after an arrest at a Lincoln motel on Monday. At approximately 2:10 p.m., officers from the Lincoln Police Department conducted a follow-up at the Super 8 on W. O Street, making contact about a series of suspected catalytic converter thefts.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Catalytic converter thefts in Lincoln continue record-breaking trend

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a big problem in the capital city. So far this month, Lincoln Police have taken 97 reports of catalytic converter thefts. LPD said we could see 1,800 converter thefts by the end of the year, which is an 84 percent increase...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lester H. Miller

Lester H. Miller, 82, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. He was born on August 5, 1939 in Beatrice. He was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran church of rural Beatrice. Lester graduated from Holmesville High School, Peru State College, and then received his Master’s Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He taught school in Clatonia for five years and then spent the next 20 years teaching in Odell. After retiring from teaching, he worked for 22 years at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. Lester was a former member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Beatrice and was currently a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Fairbury. He had been an organist at various churches for nearly 67 years. He was also a member of the Nebraska State Education Association, Business Teachers Association, and Nebraska Personnel & Guidance Association. He enjoyed playing the organ.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Madison County says goodbye to Senior Deputy

Madison County Sheriff's Department announced the death of their Senior Deputy Wednesday. Madison County said that Senior Deputy Leo Frank Hegr, died on May 17. According to Madison County Sheriff's Department's Facebook post, Hegr started working at the Madson County Sheriff's Office on March 5, 1985, under then-Sheriff Vern Hjorth.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sioux City man arrested after Stanton County crash

STANTON, Neb. -- An Iowa man was arrested after a crash in northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch near 839th Road and 561st Avenue northwest of Stanton. Shortly after authorities arrived, the lone...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse sets town hall meeting on child care

SYRACUSE – The Syracuse Public Library will host a town hall meeting regarding a child care shortage in the Syracuse area. The city, Syracuse Area Economic Development Corporation Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and Otoe County Communities for Kids are sponsoring the 6:30 p.m. event. Syracuse City Administrator Jessica...
SYRACUSE, NE

