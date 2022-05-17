Seniors see spike in drug-related deaths

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe baby formula shortage is leaving shelves bare and causing panic among families and caregivers.The scarcity is largely because of supply chain challenges linked to the pandemic and product recalls.Driving the news: Nearly 33% of Arkansas' expected formula stock was absent from shelves during the first week of May, according to Datasembly, a retail software company. Nationally, that number was around 43%.State of play: In the U.S., four companies produce 90% of the country's formula, said Jennifer Blackhurst, a business analytics professor at the University of Iowa, Axios' Linh Ta reports.Abbott Nutrition, one of the largest...
