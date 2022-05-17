ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seniors see spike in drug-related deaths

By Adriel Bettelheim
 3 days ago
Drug-related deaths among adults 65 and older doubled over the course of a decade, with overdoses and misuse of prescription medications from 2018 to 2020 weighing hardest on Black communities, a new report from UnitedHealth Group finds. Why it matters:...

