Sasha Banks Appears on Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls Ahead of WWE Raw Walkout, Recalls a Lead NXT Writer Saying She Was ‘Just a Good Hand’

By Jeffrey Harris
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Here’s a Sasha Banks update that you may not have expected in light of everything going on this week. As previously reported, Banks was previously scheduled to appear on a new episode of Kevin Hart’s web series, Cold as Balls, this season. That episode is available now, courtesy of Hart’s...

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
