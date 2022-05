An Illinois state senator from Glen Carbon was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday to take over as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, was nominated last month by President Joe Biden for the post. She was among five nominees for U.S. attorney posts across the nation, including one for southern Illinois. Crowe was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

