Tulsa, OK

Watch: John Holcomb Discusses PGA Players With Oklahoma Ties

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best golfers from around the world are in Tulsa to compete in...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Hotels Across Green Country Booked For The PGA Championship In Tulsa

The PGA Championship is bringing 40,000 people a day to Southern Hills. Tulsa Tourism says the hotels are booked full from Oklahoma City all the way to Tahlequah to accommodate the event. Lauren Rogers with Tulsa Tourism says the event is putting more than $140 million into Tulsa by way...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

PGA Championship: Will Zalatoris Takes Over The Lead At -9

The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday morning at Southern Hills Country Club In Tulsa. Will Zalatoris road three straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead on Friday afternoon. He's sitting at -9 under with Mito Pereira just behind at -8. Justin Thomas moved -6 under after a great morning of play, he's alone in 3rd place.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2022 PGA Championship Kicks Off At Southern Hills

Some of the biggest names in golf are in Tulsa this week for the 2022 PGA Championship. The championship officially kicked off on Thursday morning and golfers are already out on the course at Southern Hills. Sports director John Holcomb was live on Thursday morning with a look at what's...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Opens New Parking For PGA Championship Crowds

The City of Tulsa opened new parking to accommodate for the larger crowds at the PGA Championship that begins Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club. In order to keep up with the larger crowds, a second parking lot will open at the Promenade Mall in Tulsa, in addition to the Mabee Center parking on the Oral Roberts Campus also in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

McIlroy Sinks 7 Birdies To Finish -5 At Southern Hills; Leads PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy currently leads the PGA Championship at -5 (65) at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd place at -4. OU alum Abraham Ancer is tied for 4th place at -3 with Matt Kuchar. The current #1 in the FedEx Cup rankings, Scottie Scheffler is -1 after suffering back-to-back bogeys on the back nine.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

What To Know Before The First Round Of The 2022 PGA Championship

The first tee time for this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club is set for 7 a.m. Thursday. Tulsa is expecting thousands from across the state to drive up and see some of their favorite players. News 9's Tevis Hillis has more on what you need to know...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

19-Year-Old Goes From Class Clown To College Grad In Just 2 Years

For most 19-year-olds, they’re getting ready for their second year of college and trying to discover what they want to do with their life. For Joseph Stone, he’s already got it all figured out. “Since I was a smart kid, I was really good at talking back to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Record Heat Possible, Overnight Rain And Storm Chances In NW Oklahoma

Near record heat on tap for Wednesday and Thursday!. Highs in central Oklahoma will hit the mid 90s the next couple of afternoons, with nothing to cool us off. Very low rain chances exist in south central Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon, but better rain and storm chances exist for northwest Oklahoma Wednesday night.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Severe Storms Return To Green Country Overnight

--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair, Cherokee, and Delaware County in OK until 12:45am. --Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Wagoner County in OK until 2:00am. Strong to severe storms could have hail and gusty winds. Storms will gradually...
ADAIR, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Respond To Rollover Accident In SE OKC

Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a rollover accident on the city's southeast side. The accident happened on Interstate 240 westbound near Bryant Avenue. At least three vehicles appear to be involved in the accident. Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Vacant Home

Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire at a vacant house near West 41st Street and South Union. Firefighters say they got the call around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say one room inside the home was badly damaged by the blaze. According to officials, no one was hurt and the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Double Shooting At Midwest City Park Kills 15-Year-Old

Midwest City police are investigating a double shooting that left a 15-year-old dead at the Rotary Pavillion at Regional Park Friday afternoon. Chief Sid Porter said the situation escalated after someone called to report a loud party around 4:45 p.m. “We received a phone call about a possible loud party,...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

