Watch: John Holcomb Discusses PGA Players With Oklahoma Ties

The PGA Championship is bringing 40,000 people a day to Southern Hills. Tulsa Tourism says the hotels are booked full from Oklahoma City all the way to Tahlequah to accommodate the event. Lauren Rogers with Tulsa Tourism says the event is putting more than $140 million into Tulsa by way...
The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday morning at Southern Hills Country Club In Tulsa. Will Zalatoris road three straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead on Friday afternoon. He's sitting at -9 under with Mito Pereira just behind at -8. Justin Thomas moved -6 under after a great morning of play, he's alone in 3rd place.
TULSA, Oklahoma - The first round of the PGA Championship is underway at Southern Hills Country Club. Many players have already finished the 1st round Jonathan Huskey joined News On 6 at 4 from Southern Hills with a look at the leaderboard.
Some of the biggest names in golf are in Tulsa this week for the 2022 PGA Championship. The championship officially kicked off on Thursday morning and golfers are already out on the course at Southern Hills. Sports director John Holcomb was live on Thursday morning with a look at what's...
The City of Tulsa opened new parking to accommodate for the larger crowds at the PGA Championship that begins Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club. In order to keep up with the larger crowds, a second parking lot will open at the Promenade Mall in Tulsa, in addition to the Mabee Center parking on the Oral Roberts Campus also in Tulsa.
Rory McIlroy currently leads the PGA Championship at -5 (65) at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd place at -4. OU alum Abraham Ancer is tied for 4th place at -3 with Matt Kuchar. The current #1 in the FedEx Cup rankings, Scottie Scheffler is -1 after suffering back-to-back bogeys on the back nine.
The first tee time for this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club is set for 7 a.m. Thursday. Tulsa is expecting thousands from across the state to drive up and see some of their favorite players. News 9's Tevis Hillis has more on what you need to know...
Would you know what to do if you get a ticket and you have to show up to court? Or what if there's a meaningful court case that you want to follow, but you don't know where to start?. Attorney Alexis Gardner joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday...
A Green Country woman is a top 10 finalist in a competition to get on the cover of a national fitness magazine. Gloria Cannon of Owasso is also getting ready for her first body-building competition and uses tragedy as motivation. The gym is Cannon’s therapy. "I do a lot...
For most 19-year-olds, they’re getting ready for their second year of college and trying to discover what they want to do with their life. For Joseph Stone, he’s already got it all figured out. “Since I was a smart kid, I was really good at talking back to...
Residents like Henrietta Holloway Hicks are fighting to preserve Boley, Oklahoma and its history. Boley is one of 13 all-Black towns that still exist in the state. “We are Black history, we are Oklahoma history, we are American history. We are ‘Boley Strong,’” Karen Ekuban said. “Everything...
Near record heat on tap for Wednesday and Thursday!. Highs in central Oklahoma will hit the mid 90s the next couple of afternoons, with nothing to cool us off. Very low rain chances exist in south central Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon, but better rain and storm chances exist for northwest Oklahoma Wednesday night.
--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair, Cherokee, and Delaware County in OK until 12:45am. --Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Wagoner County in OK until 2:00am. Strong to severe storms could have hail and gusty winds. Storms will gradually...
The Oklahoma City Street Narcotics Unit served a warrant at a home in SW OKC last week. Police recovered more than 6,000 fentanyl pills, 8 pounds of meth and cash. One person was arrested on drug trafficking complaints.
Overnight storms are moving out and we will clear out Thursday afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 90s with heat index values close to 100 degrees. On Thursday night, lows will be very warm in the lower and mid 70s. On Friday, a cold front arrives in the state.
Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a rollover accident on the city's southeast side. The accident happened on Interstate 240 westbound near Bryant Avenue. At least three vehicles appear to be involved in the accident. Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire at a vacant house near West 41st Street and South Union. Firefighters say they got the call around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say one room inside the home was badly damaged by the blaze. According to officials, no one was hurt and the...
Midwest City police are investigating a double shooting that left a 15-year-old dead at the Rotary Pavillion at Regional Park Friday afternoon. Chief Sid Porter said the situation escalated after someone called to report a loud party around 4:45 p.m. “We received a phone call about a possible loud party,...
Tulsa Police say officers are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian near Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday morning. Police say the crash occurred near East 65th place and South Birmingham Avenue. Currently, it is unclear how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured. This is a developing...
