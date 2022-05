Mahle (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list before Friday's game at Toronto. Mahle is presumably unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada for the three-game set this weekend. The 27-year-old wasn't scheduled to pitch regardless after taking a no-decision Thursday in Cleveland, and he should be back on the active roster for his next turn through the rotation, which should come early next week against the Cubs.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO