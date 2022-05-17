ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Streaking Wildcats have revenge on their minds?

By David Young
 3 days ago

Is revenge on the minds of the Wayland varsity softball team this week?. The Wildcats Monday inched closer to yet another O-K Gold Conference championship by sweeping Grand Rapids Catholic Central and today they’ll be on their home field to take on the only league team they’ve lost...

Wildcats make it 27 in a row with sweep of Ravenna

There’s an old saying that “There is no rest for the wicked.” Coach Cheri Ritz has amended it to “There is no rest for the Wildcats.”. Wayland Thursday afternoon swept a unscheduled non-league doubleheader against Ravenna, 5-0 and 9-2. After the showdown Friday with Jenison was canceled, two contests were arranged with the Bulldogs. It was their 16th game in 10 days.
WAYLAND, MI
Viking softballers hang on to split twin bill vs. Delton

The Hopkins varsity softball team halted a seven-game losing streak Friday afternoon by squeaking past Delton 7-6 in the nightcap of a non-league doubleheader. The Vikings, who dropped the opener 18-8, has been suffering through a slump that has been exacerbated by three starting players being out of the lineup and playing better than usual non-league opponents.
HOPKINS, MI
Wildcats clinch O-K Gold Conference softball crown

Several things have happened all at the same time for the Wayland varsity softball team. Senior ace hurler Emma Ludema threw a seven-inning no-hit, 15-strikeout shutout at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader sweep. The Wildcats won the second game 14-0. The two victories...
WAYLAND, MI
Viking softball team finds going tough in stretch run

The fortunes of the Hopkins varsity softball team have gone south ever since they’ve been paired up with stronger opponents as the season nears completion. The Vikings won 12 ballgames in a row, losing only to state-ranked Hamilton in their opener, but now they sport a 14-7 overall mark. And you can chalk that up to daring to take on better teams.
HOPKINS, MI
Martin boys 3rd, girls 4th in D-4 regional track meet

The Martin boys’ varsity track team finished third in the Division 4 regionals and the girls were fourth at Gobles Friday. The Clipper boys accumulated 93 points, trailing only Kalamazoo Christian’s 122 and Kalamazoo Hackett’s 105. The Lady Clippers had 72.5 points while Marcellus won with 121.
GOBLES, MI
Michigan Lottery: Man wins $3.4M Lotto 47 jackpot with ticket bought at Meijer gas station

The old saying that it only takes one ticket to win proved true for a Battle Creek man who won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn April 20: 04-06-11-17-23-31. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis. Sturgis is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo.
STURGIS, MI
5 Unwritten Rules in Kalamazoo

Whether you're planning on moving to Kalamazoo or you're a lifelong resident, you might want to review these unwritten rules. Here are a handful of unwritten rules in and about Kalamazoo you should probably know. #1. Oberon is a Holiday. Oberon Day is a day that celebrates a very popular...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Vintage Photos of Paw Paw, Michigan, 1900-1950s…and Where Did The Name Come From?

It's one of Michigan's most recognized town names...but not many know its background. Why is it called “Paw Paw”? Keep reading... Rodney Hinckley moved here in 1832 and built his farm. That same year, Pierce Barber built a sawmill along the Paw Paw River. Then along came Peter Gremps who bought the sawmill in 1833. Along with Lymon Daniels, they bought up more land and in 1838, platted it and dubbed their new village “Paw Paw” after the Paw Paw River. In 1836, the township was organized as “Lafayette” and in 1867 it finally adopted the name “Paw Paw” after the village. Fine, Paw Paw was named after the river, and the township after the village, but what's 'Paw Paw'? (Some of you already know this...)
PAW PAW, MI
Bear spotted in Michigan resident's backyard

A bear was spotted in a Michigan resident’s backyard on Monday evening. Midland resident Lou Ann Holland posted images from the encounter to Facebook on Monday, explaining the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive between Homer Road and M-30, shortly before 9 p.m. The bear appeared...
MIDLAND, MI
Softball
Sports
Shooting Outside Of Michigan High School Graduation Ceremony Leaves 2 Injured

UPDATE: Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the wrist and was released from a hospital, while a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen is in stable condition. Police say the suspects started shooting from a stolen Hyundai and fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz sedan.   (CNN) – Two people were hit by gunfire during a high school graduation ceremony in Michigan Thursday night. A woman and teenage boy are expected to be ok. The Crossroads Alternative High School was holding a graduation for about 60 students in Kentwood at the time. The shots were fired near East...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Michigan boy, 5, gruesomely mauled by two pit bulls belonging to a neighbor

A 5-year-old boy in Michigan was viciously attacked by two dogs last week, leaving him with serious facial injuries that required extensive reconstructive surgery. On May 12, the 5-year-old victim, Little Hunter Callender, was playing with his younger sister outside his grandmother’s house in Grand Rapids when two pit bulls jumped out of a neighbor’s vehicle and attacked him, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.
MICHIGAN STATE

